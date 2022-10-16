^

'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2022 | 3:00pm
Andrea Del Rosario in an image posted on Instagram on July 13, 2022.
Andrea Del Rosario via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea del Rosario revealed that she is not against May-December love affairs because she believes "love is love."

In an interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Illo’s Home Buffet in Makati recently, Andrea said she has not experienced a May-December relationship. 

“In real life, hindi naman May-December, May-June lang. Hindi naman half my age. I don't have anything against it. Love is love. Tamaan ka ng pag-ibig, hindi naman nasasabihan ang puso 'di ba,” Andrea said. 

She admitted that she felt strange doing sexy scenes again. Her hesitation was put aside because she believes the project is good, especially because National Artist Ricky Lee wrote the screenplay of her latest starrer, "May-December-January," now screening in cinemas. 

“I'm in my late 40s now so parang ako ay naninibago uli. I've done movies in between but not to this scale. So I said there's no better way as daring than in a movie na ako naman ang lead. That's why I accept the project plus the fact that it's written by our National Artist Ricky Lee,” she said. 

“Marami na rin akong ni-set na limitations sa sarili ko because I'm not young anymore. But eventually nong nandon na rin kami, (I said) 'Hey, you know, I don't think you want to see me doing love scenes in my 60s.' So, while they see me as such na mayroon pa kong you know, na nakikita pa nila ko that way, why not di ba?” she added.  

“May-December-January” is produced by Viva Films. 

RELATED: Andrea Del Rosario, 44, returns to sexy roles because of Ricky Lee

