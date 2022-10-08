^

Entertainment

Amid dating rumors, Bella Racelis greets Joshua Garcia on his birthday

Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 11:22am
Amid dating rumors, Bella Racelis greets Joshua Garcia on his birthday
Composite photo shows vlogger Vlogger Bella Racelis and Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia
Instagram / thatsbellayt and garciajoshuae

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Bella Racelis took to Instagram on October 7 to share a birthday greeting for Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, who she is rumored to be in a relationship with.

Bella posted a series of photos she took of Joshua, by which the 25-year-old birthday boy was tagged, on Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday @garciajoshuae," she said, adding a fish emoji.

 

A few weeks ago, Joshua used a fish emoji to comment on one of Bella's Instagram posts.

Rumors that Joshua and Bella were in a relationship began after they were seen strolling together at what appears to be a mall.

The two have yet to confirm the speculation that they are dating.

BELLA RACELIS

JOSHUA GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users criticized TV host Boy Abunda's style as one of the judges in the season finale of "Drag Race Philipp...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Kapamilya news anchor Zen Hernandez is rumored to be dating fellow journalist Atom Araullo after the latter posted a photo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe shower praises on each other

Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe shower praises on each other

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe heaped praises on each other as they marked the end of their first ABS-CBN series together, Flower...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Cebuana actress Chai Fonacier shines in Hollywood film trailer with Eva Green, Mark Strong

WATCH: Cebuana actress Chai Fonacier shines in Hollywood film trailer with Eva Green, Mark Strong

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Chai Fonacier is an eerie and thrilling presence in the trailer for the upcoming film "Nocebo" opposite Eva Green and Mark...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spanish filmfest returns with over 20 movies, in-person screenings

Spanish filmfest returns with over 20 movies, in-person screenings

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
The 21st edition of PELÍCULA-Spanish Film Festival officially started last Wednesday night with the special screening...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Icing sa ibabaw ng cupcake': Kim Chiu says Xian Lim is 'Mr. Right' but no wedding bells ringing soon

'Icing sa ibabaw ng cupcake': Kim Chiu says Xian Lim is 'Mr. Right' but no wedding bells ringing soon

By Jan Milo Severo | 35 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu revealed that no wedding bells are ringing anytime soon for her and on- and off-screen partner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkada talents ready to chase their showbiz dreams

Sparkada talents ready to chase their showbiz dreams

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
After naming its Next Brightest Stars, Sparkle came to introduce GMA 7’s newest barkada known as Sparkada early this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dina Bonnevie shows the importance of doing &lsquo;ego check&rsquo;

Dina Bonnevie shows the importance of doing ‘ego check’

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
“Hindi napapanganak ang artista na magpapahintay sa akin ng five hours! Goodbye!”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
The myth of Marilyn Monroe: 'Blonde' review

The myth of Marilyn Monroe: 'Blonde' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Many thoughts will be conjured upon finishing "Blonde," most of them negative because the film only reminds people how cruelly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with