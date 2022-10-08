Amid dating rumors, Bella Racelis greets Joshua Garcia on his birthday
MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Bella Racelis took to Instagram on October 7 to share a birthday greeting for Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, who she is rumored to be in a relationship with.
Bella posted a series of photos she took of Joshua, by which the 25-year-old birthday boy was tagged, on Instagram stories.
"Happy birthday @garciajoshuae," she said, adding a fish emoji.
A few weeks ago, Joshua used a fish emoji to comment on one of Bella's Instagram posts.
Rumors that Joshua and Bella were in a relationship began after they were seen strolling together at what appears to be a mall.
The two have yet to confirm the speculation that they are dating.
