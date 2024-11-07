Philippine troops simulate recapture of island in South China Sea as Beijing observes

Philippine Navy’s NAVSOU4 and 61st Force Recon Company aboard the Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) during the simulated island seizure exercise as part of the AJEX DAGIT-PA, Nov. 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino troops conducted a military exercise in the South China Sea on Wednesday, November 6, simulating a scenario in which they retook control of a feature in the Spratlys Islands. Chinese vessels watched from nearby waters.

During the drills at the Philippine-occupied Kota (Loaita) Island, members of the Philippine Navy approached the island onboard the BRP Ramon Alcaraz. They used rigid hull inflatable boats to storm the shore, simulating a "mechanized assault" to reclaim the feature.

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, observed an unspecified number of Chinese warships and militia vessels during the drills. They were seen surrounding the island while the exercises were ongoing.

Brawner welcomed the presence of Chinese vessels, saying it added a sense of “realism” to the drill.

“We expected them to watch, especially because this is the first time we’ve done an exercise in this area. Their interest indicates the importance of our activities,” Brawner said in mixed Filipino and English.

None of the Chinese vessels interfered with the drills, Brawner told reporters.

Past military exercises have included island seizure operations, but this is the first time the activity was conducted on Kota Island.

Located 22 miles from Pag-asa Island, Kota Island is part of the Kalayaan Island Group in Palawan under the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Kalayaan.

The Philippines stationed soldiers at the Kota Island and six other features from 1968 to 1971 as part of its claim to the Spratlys Islands. The feature is also claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Besides the Navy, members of the Philippine Air Force also provided air support by deploying supplies from an NC212i aircraft.

The simulated exercises, Brawner explained, was purely defensive.

“In all our exercises, what we do is defensive; we’re not the ones attacking. The assumption is that it’s our own island we want to reclaim. That’s the scenario we practiced today," he said, noting that the drills did not involve offensive maneuvers.

The exercise also served as a message to other nations, including the country's "neighbors," Brawner said.

"We are warning our neighbors or any external forces out there that we are capable of defending our islands, and we can do so unilaterally—meaning, by ourselves," he added.

The AFP chief sees the exercise as a "significant step" in strengthening the Philippines' external defense capabilities, "ensuring that we are prepared to defend our sovereignty and sovereign rights."

This simulation is part of the AFP-wide joint exercise dubbed the "Dagat-Langit Lupa" (AJEX DAGIT-PA), which is now on its eighth edition this year. At least 3,000 troops from the Navy, Army and the Air Force are part of the drills, which are set from November 4 to 15.