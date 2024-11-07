^

Headlines

Philippine troops simulate recapture of island in South China Sea as Beijing observes

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 9:45pm
Philippine troops simulate recapture of island in South China Sea as Beijing observes
Philippine Navy’s NAVSOU4 and 61st Force Recon Company aboard the Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) during the simulated island seizure exercise as part of the AJEX DAGIT-PA, Nov. 6, 2024.
Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs Office

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino troops conducted a military exercise in the South China Sea on Wednesday, November 6, simulating a scenario in which they retook control of a feature in the Spratlys Islands. Chinese vessels watched from nearby waters. 

During the drills at the Philippine-occupied Kota (Loaita) Island, members of the Philippine Navy approached the island onboard the BRP Ramon Alcaraz. They used rigid hull inflatable boats to storm the shore, simulating a "mechanized assault" to reclaim the feature. 

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, observed an unspecified number of Chinese warships and militia vessels during the drills. They were seen surrounding the island while the exercises were ongoing. 

Brawner welcomed the presence of Chinese vessels, saying it added a sense of “realism” to the drill. 

“We expected them to watch, especially because this is the first time we’ve done an exercise in this area. Their interest indicates the importance of our activities,” Brawner said in mixed Filipino and English.

None of the Chinese vessels interfered with the drills, Brawner told reporters. 

Past military exercises have included island seizure operations, but this is the first time the activity was conducted on Kota Island.

Located 22 miles from Pag-asa Island, Kota Island is part of the Kalayaan Island Group in Palawan under the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Kalayaan. 

The Philippines stationed soldiers at the Kota Island and six other features from 1968 to 1971 as part of its claim to the Spratlys Islands. The feature is also claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan. 

RELATED: US think tank: Philippines illegally occupying 2 islands in Spratlys

Besides the Navy, members of the Philippine Air Force also provided air support by deploying supplies from an NC212i aircraft. 

The simulated exercises, Brawner explained, was purely defensive. 

“In all our exercises, what we do is defensive; we’re not the ones attacking. The assumption is that it’s our own island we want to reclaim. That’s the scenario we practiced today," he said, noting that the drills did not involve offensive maneuvers. 

The exercise also served as a message to other nations, including the country's "neighbors," Brawner said.

"We are warning our neighbors or any external forces out there that we are capable of defending our islands, and we can do so unilaterally—meaning, by ourselves," he added. 

The AFP chief sees the exercise as a "significant step" in strengthening the Philippines' external defense capabilities, "ensuring that we are prepared to defend our sovereignty and sovereign rights."

This simulation is part of the AFP-wide joint exercise dubbed the "Dagat-Langit Lupa" (AJEX DAGIT-PA), which is now on its eighth edition this year. At least 3,000 troops from the Navy, Army and the Air Force are part of the drills, which are set from November 4 to 15. 

vuukle comment

AFP

MILITARY

SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO prints car registration on bond paper

LTO prints car registration on bond paper

By Romina Cabrera | 23 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has resorted to issuing certificates of registration printed on plain bond paper as the National...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate linked to Gatchalians

SUV with ‘7’ plate linked to Gatchalians

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 23 hours ago
The luxury vehicle bearing the Senate protocol plate “7” that was flagged down along the EDSA bus lane is a vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo: Fake Senate-plated SUV traceable, Only 24 of its kind in Philippines

Tulfo: Fake Senate-plated SUV traceable, Only 24 of its kind in Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The luxury Sports Utility Vehicle caught illegally traversing the EDSA bus lane could be one of only 24 vehicles of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump: Hey, look what happened

Trump: Hey, look what happened

23 hours ago
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, media said Wednesday, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 10th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Coast Guard to acquire 40 fast patrol craft from France

Philippine Coast Guard to acquire 40 fast patrol craft from France

5 hours ago
The Philippines said Thursday its coast guard will acquire 40 fast patrol craft from France, with plans to deploy some of...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate must have safeguard vs unconstitutional items in 2025 budget, says lawmaker

Senate must have safeguard vs unconstitutional items in 2025 budget, says lawmaker

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the Senate must include safeguards in the 2025 budget to prevent items from...
Headlines
fbtw
P24.4M worth of &lsquo;insurance payments&rsquo; given to farmers hit by &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;

P24.4M worth of ‘insurance payments’ given to farmers hit by ‘Kristine’

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Department of Agriculture’s government insurance company, the  Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to trim core subjects in senior high curriculum to '5 or 6'

DepEd to trim core subjects in senior high curriculum to '5 or 6'

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Department of Education plans to cut the number of core subjects in the senior high school curriculum from the current...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with