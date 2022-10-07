^

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 8:51am
Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr. Vicki Belo
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 

In her new interview with Korina Sanchez, Vicki said she sought treatment in Europe and New York and was told that she only had two years to live. 

"This is the first time I’m going to discuss it and only because I trust you and I think it’s over,” Vicki told Korina. 

“I had cancer in 2016. I was diagnosed with third stage cancer of the breast,” she added. 

The celebrity doctor said that her doctor told her not to bother trying chemotherapy because she will be dead in two years. 

“I was diagnosed I think in January of the year then I went to Europe and I was told by them there that I was going to die —’Don’t bother to have chemo, just fix your affairs. You’re dead in two years',” she narrated. 

“I went to New York but they wouldn’t give me anything so I asked, ‘What are my chances?’ and they were very quiet —’We’ll try our best',” she added. 

Vicki said that her husband Hayden Kho and daughter Scarlet Snow were the reasons why she survived the darkest time of her life. 

"Kasi I really look at her and I want to be with her. I don’t want to leave her so young, so I kept praying, ‘Lord, please give me time'.”

Vicki and Hayden tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Scarlet in 2015. — Video from Net25 YouTube channel

RELATED: Scarlet Snow treats mom Vicki Belo with her own hard-earned money

