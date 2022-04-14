Scarlet Snow treats mom Vicki Belo with her own hard-earned money

Scarlet Snow Belo in an image posted on Instagram on April 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Child influencer Scarlet Snow Belo revealed that she’s now working, as she shared she treated her mother Vicki Belo for a French breakfast in Paris with her own hard-earned money.

In her Instagram account, Scarlet posted a video wherein she’s looking for a bread in a French bakery with her mom.

Scarlet said that her mom and dad Hayden Kho gave her little jobs and paid her.

“Lately I have been learning about the importance of work and how to handle money. Daddy and Mommy gave me little jobs to do and paid me for doing it,” she wrote in the caption.

Scarlet said her favorite job is to open and close the curtains every morning and night time.

“Of my earnings, 10% I return to God as my tithe. Another 10% I give away. 30% I save. Then the rest I can spend if I want to,” she said.

“This morning we went to the boulangerie to get some freshly baked bread and guess what… it was MY TREAT! I’m so happy to have a job!” she added.

Scarlet is the daughter of Vicky Belo and Hayden Kho who was born in March 2015 through surrogacy.

