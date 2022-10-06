^

Entertainment

Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:23am
Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak
Talk show host Boy Abunda (second from left) with other 'Drag Race Philippines' judges
Drag Race Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users criticized TV host Boy Abunda's style as one of the judges in the season finale of "Drag Race Philippines."

Minty Fresh failed to get into the final four spot in the contest, making Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, Precious Paula Nicole and Xilhouette as the finalists. 

Boy felt Minty let others steal the limelight from her. 

"You’re beautiful but I needed to see how you celebrated that. Sabi ko, ba’t hindi niya mayakap ‘yun. I don’t think you should allow anybody to steal that from you," he said. 

Here are Twitter users' reactions to Boy's judging in the show, including to the words he used and to his side comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATEDRajo Laurel confirms ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 2, ‘Project Runway PH’ revival plans

DRAG RACE

HOST BOY ABUNDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya news anchor Zen Hernandez is rumored to be dating fellow journalist Atom Araullo after the latter posted a photo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show

Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, turned to Raffy Tulfo's program "Wanted...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case
play

'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Philstar.com asked how Kim Chiu and the rest of the cast of "It's Showtime" are coping without Navarro, who is currently detained...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Jollibee model to sexy star: Who is Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro?
play

From Jollibee model to sexy star: Who is Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro?

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Photos of actress Alexa Miro and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos having a good time in Singapore F1 Grand Prix last Saturday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Atom Araullo? Here's what he said about love, relationships
play
Exclusive

Who is Atom Araullo? Here's what he said about love, relationships

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
People who frequently watch daily news programs will be familiar with Atom Araullo's name, but who exactly is he?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 minutes ago
Original Hallyu stars Ha Ji-won and Kwon Sang-woo will team up with this generation's major Korean star, "Scarlet Heart Ryeo"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting

Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Actress and animal welfare advocate Carla Abellana reiterated her call to stop pitting animals against each for sport.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rajo Laurel confirms &lsquo;Drag Race Philippines&rsquo; season 2, &lsquo;Project Runway PH&rsquo; revival plans
Exclusive

Rajo Laurel confirms ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 2, ‘Project Runway PH’ revival plans

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
At a dinner early this week hosted by Mastercard, Laurel told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that the second...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prime Video &lsquo;thrilled&rsquo; to capture Philippines market with Rings of Power

Prime Video ‘thrilled’ to capture Philippines market with Rings of Power

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
The Philippine market is “incredibly important” to Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video as it steps up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Laureta shows Filipino music fans who he really is

Troy Laureta shows Filipino music fans who he really is

By Leah Salterio | 11 hours ago
Filipino-American musical director, songwriter and performer Troy Laureta has worked with the likes of international artists...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with