Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

Talk show host Boy Abunda (second from left) with other 'Drag Race Philippines' judges

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users criticized TV host Boy Abunda's style as one of the judges in the season finale of "Drag Race Philippines."

Minty Fresh failed to get into the final four spot in the contest, making Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, Precious Paula Nicole and Xilhouette as the finalists.

Boy felt Minty let others steal the limelight from her.

"You’re beautiful but I needed to see how you celebrated that. Sabi ko, ba’t hindi niya mayakap ‘yun. I don’t think you should allow anybody to steal that from you," he said.

Here are Twitter users' reactions to Boy's judging in the show, including to the words he used and to his side comments:

Dati when I see Boy Abunda I would always think of the Buzz and how good he is as a host. But when I saw him sa #DragRacePhilippines , all I can think of is how he is now an enabler of you know who and what. pic.twitter.com/wm3gAVMTLz — KDRAMA TITA ???????????????? (@AnnyeongTita) October 5, 2022

Bat andyan si boy abunda amputa haha https://t.co/b4N3U9koVW — iwi yusingco (@yusingcoiwi) October 5, 2022

here's boy abunda using every word he can find in the thesaurus only to make absolutely no sense ?? #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/i0cP6CUsdg — josh (@joshcoloreeed) October 5, 2022

Literally every time Boy Abunda opens his thesaurus mouth #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/XOCb8i6spm — RENAISSANCE (@kaypatricktayo) October 5, 2022

Me trying to understand the buzz words from Boy Abunda pic.twitter.com/AQMOu6nlrT — Nara Ch4eyoung (@derikreme) October 5, 2022

The Background music, The lighting during the MV, and Boy Abunda trying to outshine each other during this episode #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/RqphKKAQoU — raphael (@RATEDRalphie) October 5, 2022

boy abunda leaked google search history before the judging panel:#DragRacePhilippines #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/w65aH1RxsJ — leviste zari (@levisteyzari) October 5, 2022

boy abunda using highfalutin words and lofty language to compensate his inability to get straight to the point LOL sounding smart is not synonymous to being correct. it only makes you look like you just discovered thesaurus minutes ago so you depend your life on it #DragRacePH — ?σ?α??? (@RoyalsMiggy) October 5, 2022

Juicecolored andaming kuda ni Tito Boy. Xilhouete has met her match lol. Can someone tell boy abunda to stop acting like he's the savior of the PH LGBTQIA community. #DragRacePH #DragRacePhilippines — makaw (@sailorboi88) October 5, 2022

BOY ABUNDA pareho kayong kalbo but YOU ARE NOT RUPAUL STFU and let the queens talk to their baby selves???? pic.twitter.com/AkK8dIXszX — RENAISSANCE (@kaypatricktayo) October 5, 2022

Boy Abunda studied communication but was not able to take courses with relation to substance, depth and relevance. And it was shown in #DragRacePH just like his president, trying hard to sound eloquent pero walang sustansya ang sinasabi. Sorry not sorry tito boy. Sashay away. — Cams Victoria Buhatera (@CamsBuhatera) October 5, 2022

Rupaul's reaction after Boy Abunda's unbearable and unnecessary side comments. #DragRacePH pic.twitter.com/QKAQwXTa7c — ADI (@adrianadarlo) October 5, 2022

