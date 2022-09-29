^

Entertainment

Maja Salvador returns to ABS-CBN via new teleserye with Richard Gutierrez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 9:32am
Maja Salvador returns to ABS-CBN via new teleserye with Richard Gutierrez
Maja launched her own talent management Crown Artist Management Inc.
Maja Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador confirmed her return to ABS-CBN with an upcoming teleserye with Richard Gutierrez. 

In her Twitter account, Maja posted a teaser photo of the TV series with Richard. 

"Soon," she captioned the post, with three heart emojis with the color of the network's logo. 

According to reports, Maja and Richard will star in the series "Iron Heart" together with Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez, to be shot entirely in Cebu.  

The series is Maja's first in the network after two years since "The Killer Bride." 

Maja appeared on TV5 and GMA7 after the denial of the ABS-CBN franchise.

RELATEDMaja Salvador launches own talent management firm, thanks Star Magic

MAJA SALVADOR

RICHARD GUTIERRREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jessica Sanchez is &lsquo;bad in a good way&rsquo; in new music &nbsp;

Jessica Sanchez is ‘bad in a good way’ in new music  

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
A decade after her American Idol experience, Jessica Sanchez has kicked off a new chapter in her music career — as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault

LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals recently denied a petition from Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro to reconsider the prosecutor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual reinvents himself in new roles, original stories

Piolo Pascual reinvents himself in new roles, original stories

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Piolo Pascual has broadened his creative horizons with his pursuits in acting, hosting, singing and the most recent, film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince William 'simply can't forgive' Prince Harry &mdash; royal expert

Prince William 'simply can't forgive' Prince Harry — royal expert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Vanity Fair's correspondent for the British royal family Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William "simply cannot forgive"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion

Marcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Marcus Adoro finally broke his silence over the abuse allegations by his daughter Syd Hartha ahead of his much-awaited reunion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Jessica Villarubin eyes acting on stage & on screen

Jessica Villarubin eyes acting on stage & on screen

By Bot Glorioso | 11 hours ago
Jessica Villarubin may have already succeeded in becoming part of the GMA 7 roster of talents after she emerged as grand champion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption

Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
How to reduce food waste in your simple ways but in the process, helping communities?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles

'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is not closing the door to sexy roles in movies. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" opposite Ryan Reynolds as the titular...
Entertainment
fbtw
'For nation building': GMA gives 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' almost same budget as 'Encantadia'

'For nation building': GMA gives 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' almost same budget as 'Encantadia'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Seasoned theater, film and TV actress Ces Quesada said that "Maria Clara At Ibarra" is a "mega serye."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with