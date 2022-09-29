Maja Salvador returns to ABS-CBN via new teleserye with Richard Gutierrez

Maja launched her own talent management Crown Artist Management Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador confirmed her return to ABS-CBN with an upcoming teleserye with Richard Gutierrez.

In her Twitter account, Maja posted a teaser photo of the TV series with Richard.

"Soon," she captioned the post, with three heart emojis with the color of the network's logo.

According to reports, Maja and Richard will star in the series "Iron Heart" together with Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez, to be shot entirely in Cebu.

The series is Maja's first in the network after two years since "The Killer Bride."

Maja appeared on TV5 and GMA7 after the denial of the ABS-CBN franchise.

