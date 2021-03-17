Maja Salvador launches own talent management firm, thanks Star Magic

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador revealed that she will now manage herself as she launched her own talent management Crown Artist Management Inc. 

In her Instagram account, Maja said managing herself will be the best move for her. 

“Ako po ay sobrang excited sa bagong yugto ng aking career at makita kung saan ako nito dadalhin. Sa aking pagpapatuloy dito sa industriya, I think the best move for me now is to manage myself. At para magawa ko po ito successfully, I put up Crown Artist Management Inc., @crownartistmgmt kasama ang mga tao na malapit sa puso ko,” Maja said.

“I'm forever grateful for all the love I've been given by my Star Magic family, and the opportunities I've been blessed with working with very talented people in the industry. Kung sino ako ngayon, I owe to them and ABS-CBN dahil sa kanilang pag gabay at pagtiwala sa aking kakayanan,” she said. 

She hoped that her fans will continue to support her in her new milestone. 

“Sa malaking hakbang na ito with my own management company sana tuloy tuloy niyo pa din po akong suportahan in this new journey of mine trying to make other people's dreams come true as well, tulad na lang ng pagtupad niyo ng sarili kong pangarap."

After leaving ABS-CBN and Star Magic, Maja most recently starred in the variety show "Sunday Noontime Live," which only aired for three months due to poor ratings.

RELATED: TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings

