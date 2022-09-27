^

'No read, no write' actor Anthony Jennings can now read, wants to finish school

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 1:49pm
Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings in an image posted on Instagram in September 2022.
Anthony Jennings via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings revealed that he doesn’t know how to write and read when he entered ABS-CBN. 

In “Boys After Dark Episode 3” video podcast, Anthony was asked by her co-hosts what’s his biggest regret in life. 

“Well, oo regret ko pero hindi 100% na sobra kong kasalanan, 50-50. Hindi kasi ako nag-aral,” he admitted. 

“Elementary lang. Hindi ako marunong magsulat. Pumunta ako sa ABS noon hindi ako marunong magsulat,” he added. 

Now that he’s a celebrity, Anthony said he’s the one paying for his siblings’ education. 

“Ako pa ‘yung nagturo sa sarili kong magbasa, hindi talaga ako nag-aral, wala akong masyadong alam. Kasi nga personal problems, personal responsibility,” he said. 

“Pinag-aral ko ang mga kapatid ko kasi siyempre ayoko namang matulad sila sa akin. Hindi ako marunong magsulat kung makikita n’yo, ang pangit ng sulat ko,” he added. 

The “Love At First Stream” star said he will still pursue his education despite being an actor. 

“Sana, kaso hindi ako nabigyan ng opportunity, ‘yun ‘yung at a young age nag-start na akong mag-work na kung anu-ano ang ginawa ko sa buhay ko pero alam ko nasa top of the mind ko pa rin na mag-aral ako after everything, after anong mangyari,” he said. 

RELATED: TikTok strengthens digital literacy advocacy, reiterates commitment to stamp out misinformation on platform

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fb tw
