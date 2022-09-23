Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., an actor who was formerly detained for plunder charges, offered his thoughts on the rape case filed by model Deniece Cornejo against actor-TV host Vhong Navarro.

“Kung talagang ginawa niya ‘yun, makikita naman ng korte ‘yan, pananagutan niya ‘yun. Kung hindi naman niya ginawa, that is so unfair for him na magdusa siya sa kulungan nang wala siyang kasalanan," Revilla told Pilipino Star Ngayon at a media event for his upcoming birthday.

Revilla suggested that the hearing about the case can be fast-tracked as he hopes for a quick resolution, even adding that he heard about the issue during the years he was detained in Camp Crame.

"Mabigat magbatuhan ng putik. Hindi natin alam kung ano talaga totoo diyan. Kaya ang masasabi ko lang, kung talagang walang kasalanan, dapat matapos na ‘yan. Kawawa naman ‘yung tao magsa-suffer nang walang kasalanan. Pero kung talagang nagkasala siya diyan dapat harapin niya ‘yun,” Revilla ended.

Navarro was detained following an arrest warrant for rape, a non-bailable offense, in connection to a complaint filed by Cornejo.

Prior to his detainment, Navarro posted bail worth P36,000, in response to a warrant of arrest on acts of lasciviousness, also in connection to a complaint by Cornejo.

