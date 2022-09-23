^

Entertainment

Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 12:46pm
Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case
Senator and actor Bong Revilla (left) and actor-TV host Vhong Navarro
Philstar.com / File; ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., an actor who was formerly detained for plunder charges, offered his thoughts on the rape case filed by model Deniece Cornejo against actor-TV host Vhong Navarro.

“Kung talagang ginawa niya ‘yun, makikita naman ng korte ‘yan, pananagutan niya ‘yun. Kung hindi naman niya ginawa, that is so unfair for him na magdusa siya sa kulungan nang wala siyang kasalanan," Revilla told Pilipino Star Ngayon at a media event for his upcoming birthday.

Revilla suggested that the hearing about the case can be fast-tracked as he hopes for a quick resolution, even adding that he heard about the issue during the years he was detained in Camp Crame.

"Mabigat magbatuhan ng putik. Hindi natin alam kung ano talaga totoo diyan. Kaya ang masasabi ko lang, kung talagang walang kasalanan, dapat matapos na ‘yan. Kawawa naman ‘yung tao magsa-suffer nang walang kasalanan. Pero kung talagang nagkasala siya diyan dapat harapin niya ‘yun,” Revilla ended.

Navarro was detained following an arrest warrant for rape, a non-bailable offense, in connection to a complaint filed by Cornejo.

Prior to his detainment, Navarro posted bail worth P36,000, in response to a warrant of arrest on acts of lasciviousness, also in connection to a complaint by Cornejo.

RELATED: Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

DENIECE CORNEJO

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The legal team of model Deniece Cornejo have announced they will be filing contempt charges against the wife of host-actor...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Claudine Barretto defended niece Julia following the word war between her and dad Dennis Padilla. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia and Raimund Marasigan finally spoke up about the abuse allegations regarding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia and Raimund Marasigan finally spoke up about the abuse allegations regarding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
OneRepublic to stop first in Manila for Asian concert tour

OneRepublic to stop first in Manila for Asian concert tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Pop-rock band OneRepublic will be making its Philippine return on February 2023, almost seven years since the group fronted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Abstinence is not a problem at all for actress-host Drew Barrymore, after revealing that she can go for years without se...
Entertainment
fbtw
Better late than never to enjoy CLOY

Better late than never to enjoy CLOY

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
I came late to Crash Landing on You. I think blame goes to my spending the few hours I have for watching TV on suspenseful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana, Miko Raval show how age, distance don&rsquo;t count when &lsquo;love bites&rsquo;

Dimples Romana, Miko Raval show how age, distance don’t count when ‘love bites’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Viral Scandal co-stars Dimples Romana and Miko Raval are set to reunite in one of the episodes of ABS-CBN’s digital...
Entertainment
fbtw
New children&rsquo;s show Mang Lalakbay is this generation&rsquo;s Batibot

New children’s show Mang Lalakbay is this generation’s Batibot

By Leah Salterio | 14 hours ago
The last time kids saw puppets on local TV was perhaps more than a decade ago, when the popular children’s educational...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with