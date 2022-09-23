^

Entertainment

LIST: Why watch remastered 'Avatar'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 6:45pm
LIST: Why watch remastered 'Avatar'
Sam Worthington in "Avatar"
20th Century Studios

MANILA, Philippines — James Cameron is hyping everyone up by releasing a remastered version of his 2009 blockbuster "Avatar" before its much-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" hits theaters this December.

This special remastered version is running in cinemas worldwide, including the Philippines, and here's a list of reasons of why you should catch it:

Biggest movie ever

Believe it or not, "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time because of re-releases like this, with a lifetime gross of $2.85 billion (P166 billion).

Now, with this new release, it will very much streak ahead of its closest competitor "Avengers: Endgame," which has a current lifetime gross of $2.79 billion (P163 billion).

Enhanced visuals and sounds

The remastered version of "Avatar" is not just in 3D (three-dimensional) as it was in 2009, but it will be in 4K high-dynamic range, the best quality available for theaters, and 9.1 sound quality by Dolby.

At the time of its release, "Avatar" was already a technical marvel ahead of its time, and these new alterations will only enhance the beauty of this film.

A 2D remastered version will also be available in Philippine theaters, but it is highly recommended "Avatar" be seen in 3D or even IMAX for the full experience!

Return to Pandora

Cameron said one of the reasons why he agrees to keep re-releasing "Avatar" to cinemas — "the way it was meant to be seen" — are so that audiences can immerse themselves again in the beautiful environments of Pandora.

Related: In the age of streaming, Avatar is still meant for big screen

From the luscious greens of the forest to the beautiful Hallelujah Mountains inspired by China's Huang Shan mountain range, Pandora remains one of the most stunning fictional worlds ever seen onscreen.

Easter egg scene

Cameron explained that for this remastered version, he opted to release the initial theatrical version instead of the extended edition which had eight additional minutes of runtime.

The director, however, said that while every clip is the same, he added one scene toward the end of the movie that serves as a bridge to "Avatar: The Way of Water."

If you consider yourself a huge "Avatar" fan or an eagle-eyed movie-goer, good luck spotting which scene is new in the theatrical version!

'Avatar 2' teaser

Between the main and rolling credits, an excerpt of "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been inserted for lucky viewers of the remastered version.

The scene sees a Na'vi individual helping out a whale-like creature despite initially not being able to understand one another, followed by gorgeous clips of Pandora's marine life as the two swim beneath the ocean.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will follow Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri and the lengths they go through to keep their family, the Na'vi, and the planet Pandora safe.

Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return from the original movie, while newcomers include Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet — the latter collaborating with Cameron for the first time since "Titanic."

The remastered version of "Avatar" is currently out now in select Philippine theaters.

RELATED: Stars recall ‘thrilling’ experience filming James Cameron’s Avatar

AVATAR

JAMES CAMERON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Claudine Barretto defended niece Julia following the word war between her and dad Dennis Padilla. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Here is a timeline detailing the events according to Deniece Cornejo that led to the arrest warrants for Vhong Navarro, most...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla reacted over daughter Julia Barretto's interview with Karen Davila. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia and Raimund Marasigan finally spoke up about the abuse allegations regarding...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Hours after TV host Vhong Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation after the Taguig Metropolitan Court...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite &lsquo;personal struggles&rsquo;
Exclusive

Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Albert revealed to Philstar.com the tricks that a makeup artist from his team, Justin Louise Soriano, does to make sure Heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
OneRepublic to stop first in Manila for Asian concert tour

OneRepublic to stop first in Manila for Asian concert tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Pop-rock band OneRepublic will be making its Philippine return on February 2023, almost seven years since the group fronted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Abstinence is not a problem at all for actress-host Drew Barrymore, after revealing that she can go for years without se...
Entertainment
fbtw
Better late than never to enjoy CLOY

Better late than never to enjoy CLOY

By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
I came late to Crash Landing on You. I think blame goes to my spending the few hours I have for watching TV on suspenseful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana, Miko Raval show how age, distance don&rsquo;t count when &lsquo;love bites&rsquo;

Dimples Romana, Miko Raval show how age, distance don’t count when ‘love bites’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 21 hours ago
Viral Scandal co-stars Dimples Romana and Miko Raval are set to reunite in one of the episodes of ABS-CBN’s digital...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with