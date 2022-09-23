LIST: Why watch remastered 'Avatar'

MANILA, Philippines — James Cameron is hyping everyone up by releasing a remastered version of his 2009 blockbuster "Avatar" before its much-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" hits theaters this December.

This special remastered version is running in cinemas worldwide, including the Philippines, and here's a list of reasons of why you should catch it:

Biggest movie ever

Believe it or not, "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time because of re-releases like this, with a lifetime gross of $2.85 billion (P166 billion).

Now, with this new release, it will very much streak ahead of its closest competitor "Avengers: Endgame," which has a current lifetime gross of $2.79 billion (P163 billion).

Enhanced visuals and sounds

The remastered version of "Avatar" is not just in 3D (three-dimensional) as it was in 2009, but it will be in 4K high-dynamic range, the best quality available for theaters, and 9.1 sound quality by Dolby.

At the time of its release, "Avatar" was already a technical marvel ahead of its time, and these new alterations will only enhance the beauty of this film.

A 2D remastered version will also be available in Philippine theaters, but it is highly recommended "Avatar" be seen in 3D or even IMAX for the full experience!

Return to Pandora

Cameron said one of the reasons why he agrees to keep re-releasing "Avatar" to cinemas — "the way it was meant to be seen" — are so that audiences can immerse themselves again in the beautiful environments of Pandora.

From the luscious greens of the forest to the beautiful Hallelujah Mountains inspired by China's Huang Shan mountain range, Pandora remains one of the most stunning fictional worlds ever seen onscreen.

Easter egg scene

Cameron explained that for this remastered version, he opted to release the initial theatrical version instead of the extended edition which had eight additional minutes of runtime.

The director, however, said that while every clip is the same, he added one scene toward the end of the movie that serves as a bridge to "Avatar: The Way of Water."

If you consider yourself a huge "Avatar" fan or an eagle-eyed movie-goer, good luck spotting which scene is new in the theatrical version!

'Avatar 2' teaser

Between the main and rolling credits, an excerpt of "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been inserted for lucky viewers of the remastered version.

The scene sees a Na'vi individual helping out a whale-like creature despite initially not being able to understand one another, followed by gorgeous clips of Pandora's marine life as the two swim beneath the ocean.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will follow Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri and the lengths they go through to keep their family, the Na'vi, and the planet Pandora safe.

Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return from the original movie, while newcomers include Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet — the latter collaborating with Cameron for the first time since "Titanic."

The remastered version of "Avatar" is currently out now in select Philippine theaters.

