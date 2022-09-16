'Secure': Julia Barretto squashes breakup rumors with Gerald AndersonÂ 

^

'Secure': Julia Barretto squashes breakup rumors with Gerald Anderson 

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 11:59am
Julia Barretto with boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of speculation, actress Julia Barretto broke her silence on her alleged breakup with Gerald Anderson.

In her interview with Karen Davila for the news anchor's YouTube channel, Julia said they have not broken up and they just wanted their relationship to be private.

“Sa news, every month, that’s the situation. No, we haven’t broken up. I think that’s a sign na we’re really able to protect our relationship and keep it private," Julia said.

The breakup rumors began when Gerald and Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shot their upcoming movie "Unravel." Gerald allegedly impregnated Kylie. Both actors denied the rumor in separate interviews. 

During the house tour and interview with Davila, Julia stressed that she gives her "full trust" to Gerald. 

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust. I do trust him and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt,” she said.“His kindness has really grounded me and has really motivated me to become a better person. He’s created such a safe and healthy environment in my life. I feel good,” she added.

When asked if she is getting married soon, Julia said, “I don’t think that’s up to me. I think that’ll come at the right time. But I do feel very secure in the relationship that we have, and I’m really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”  — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO

JULIA BARRETTO AND GERALD ANDERSON
