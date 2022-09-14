'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson broke his silence on the issue that he allegedly impregnated actress Kylie Padilla.

In Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel, the talent manager said he talked to Gerald about the issue.

"Sana nga ipinalabas na agad 'yung pelikula para sumabay doon, 'di ba? So hintayin natin nine months from now," Gerald told Ogie.

When asked if the issue is true, Gerald said: "Tingnan nga natin nine months from now, 'yun nga ang sinasabi ko."

Last August, Kylie shut down rumors that she’s pregnant and Gerald is the father.

In a report by Nelson Canlas in “24 Oras," Kylie said that she and Gerald Anderson are just good friends.

"Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas," Kylie said.

"Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Super professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else," she added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

