Are they or aren’t they? Alexa Miro clarifies ‘relationship’ with Sandro Marcos

Alexa, host of Tropang LOL, sets the record straight on her relationship with Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos: ‘Right now, I’m really in a good position with Sandro and we support each other, we’re friends. We want naman our core system to stay with us.’

“The lion doesn’t concern itself with the thoughts of the sheep.”

These are the powerful, wise words given by the Presidential son, Rep. Sandro Marcos, to Alexa Miro as an advice, after the Tropang LOL host was attacked online by bashers questioning their relationship just two months ago.

As deep as the quote is from George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, Alexa can say the same about her relationship with Sandro, whom she considers as part of her inner circle since four to five years ago, according to her recollection.

“Right now, I’m really in a good position with Sandro and we support each other, we’re friends. We want naman our core system to stay with us,” the actress said.

Rumors about them dating started when eagle-eyed netizens reposted private photos of Sandro and Alexa together on a “vacation” in Europe earlier this year. They went there for a friend’s wedding, said Alexa. She was also present at the inauguration of Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. last June.

Online paparazzi also spotted them in bars together having a good time. It was uploaded on TikTok, where everybody is quick to assume that they are together.

The last time we interviewed Alexa was before she became a Tropang LOL regular last July. She was giddy and suggestive in answering the real score between her and Sandro. “Super close kami talaga,” she said.

Good thing now, months after, it remains the same.

“Hindi naman po nakaka-apekto sa mga friendship namin ang bashing,” shared Alexa. “Isa siya sa nagtuturo sa akin na hindi importante ang sinasabi ng ibang tao as long as you know who you are.”

The actress was also present at the recently-held birthday bash of Sandro’s mom, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. She even shared how Sandro’s mom is an inspiration to her and she had a sweet message.

“Tita Liza, first of all, happy, happy birthday to you,” she said. “I was there po during her celebration, my wish lang naman is for her to keep that strength… that she is (a) ferocious wife. I look up to her.”

Alexa is very confident and eloquent. Despite what the naysayers say, the 27-year-old actress is laser-focused on building her career as she dives deep into risqué production numbers and acting gigs if the script calls for it.

Alexa has a bright future in showbiz. Just like her friendship with Sandro, she entered the entertainment world about four years ago, under the talent management of Tyronne Escalante. She has the same manager as Jane de Leon. She then had her breakout role in Erik Matti’s A Girl and A Guy last year that helped pave the way for her TV hosting stint.

For this year, Alexa will also be awarded Rising Actress in the Entertainment Industry of the Year by the newly-formed Pinnacle Awards of director Perry Escaño.

Meanwhile, Alexa took the chance to shed light on issues going on in her noontime show. Recently, her co-hosts Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga had a spliced clip online of what some netizens thought of as a below-the-belt asaran. Their Maritest segment also went viral because of a K-pop item. But Alexa was quick to clarify what goes on behind the scenes that the fans shouldn’t take seriously.

“Kahit na sinasabi ng mga tao sa Twitter or wherever na nagkakagulo kami o may issues, it’s very, very far from the truth,” she stressed. “Kami po kasi as hosts, malakas kami mang-asar sa isa’t isa and ang lumalabas sa social media, putol-putol na yan, di ba?”

(Catch Alexa in Tropang LOL from Mondays to Saturdays, at 11 a.m. on TV5.)