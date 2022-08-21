Grandma-to-be Ate Vi eyes showbiz comeback

Vilma Santos, fondly called Ate Vi, is very excited and more than ready to become a lola for the first time. She wants to be called ‘Momsie’ by her forthcoming grandchild.

Just call her Momsie.

That’s how Vilma Santos wants to be called by her forthcoming first apo from her son Luis Manzano with wife Jessy Mendiola.

When the veteran star and former congresswoman first learned that Lucky, as she fondly calls the TV host-actor, was finally going to be a father, it was Mother’s Day. She recalled her eldest child asking her to also greet his wife a “Happy Mother’s Day”.

“Hindi nila binigla. Dahan-dahan (sinabi) because it was Mother’s Day and they were greeting me a happy Mother’s Day. We were having a get-together here in the house with the family,” Vilma shared during a recent Zoom interview with The STAR.

“Tapos, I remember, biglang sinabi sa akin ni Lucky and ni Jess… Sabi ni Lucky, ‘Mom, di mo ba siya babatiin ng Happy Mother’s Day? Batiin mo na.’ Sabi ko, ‘Bakit?’ ‘Batiin mo na!’ Anak, naman… ‘Hindi nga, batiin mo na ang mother,’ sabi niya.”

When she realized that Luis was serious and not playing a prank on her, Vilma was overwhelmed with emotion because it has been a long-time dream of hers to become a grandmother. She felt very happy and excited that the wait was over.

“Ayun talagang maiyak-iyak ako. Totoo ba, totoo ba? Oh my God! ‘Di ako makapaniwala na sa tagal-tagal kong hinintay talaga ng apo, ngayon meron na. Looking forward to meeting Peanut (baby’s nickname),” Vilma excitedly shared.

Since she’s neighbors with the couple, she’s very updated on her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy journey.

Vilma with her sons Luis Manzano and Ryan Christian Recto, as well as daughter-in-law Jessy Mendiola.

“Si Jess at first, laging masakit ang ulo, laging parang nanghihina. Pero wala naman akong nakita na nagkaroon siya ng parang hirap na hirap na hindi na makagalaw. Comfortable naman yung pagiging pregnant niya,” Vilma said.

What she has observed though is that Luis has been the one seemingly having pregnancy cravings.

She laughingly shared, “Ang alam ko si Lucky laging gutom, parang tamad gumalaw. Hahaha! Baka siya yung naglilihi eh. Totoong nangyayari yun. Alam mo nung nag-positive si Jessy (in the pregnancy test)? I taught Jess, hakbangan mo si Lucky para siya ang maglihi. Hahaha!”

According to her, Jessy is due to give birth around Christmas time or the New Year. A gender reveal is happening soon. But this early, she’s advising the couple to prepare for their life to be dramatically changed by the arrival of their firstborn.

“Their lives will really change. For now, (the mother) wouldn’t know yet. Kahit anong sabi mo na ‘pag naging Nanay ka na, ganito mangyayari sa’yo, you wouldn’t know until you will see it for yourself na mayroong buhay nanggaling sa’yo. It’s only then you will realize that you can trade your life for your children,” she said.

Vilma continued that definitely, when Peanut arrives, it’s going to be the couple’s new status or next step in their lives. They are no longer just husband and wife but also parents, and with that, they should expect changes in terms of priorities, she told Luis and Jessy.

“It’s more of understanding that kailangan ang thinking nila, hindi na ikaw, ako… man and wife, it’s family na,” Vilma said.

What kind of first-time lola will Vilma be? Despite how thrilled she is at the thought, she’s clueless as to how she will be as a grandma. She’s not really sure whether she’ll spoil her grandchild or will she even be allowed to spoil Peanut in the first place.

“Maraming nagsasabi sa akin, mai-i-spoil mo daw ‘yan. If you spoil your child, you’re going to spoil your apo even more. If you enjoy having a child, you will enjoy having an apo more. I wouldn’t know that. But the thing is, if I see myself… like how I take care of my pamangkin or sa mga anak ng iba, hindi ko ma-imagine ‘pag apo ko na. Baka ayaw ko madapa, ayaw padapuan ng lamok, sabi nila,” Vilma said.

“But I wouldn’t know till the baby is here. Basta excited ako for my apo to come. When we learned that Jess was pregnant, may joke nga si Lucky, ‘Hello Mom, baka pwede na namin masundo si Peanut?’ ‘Bakit niyo kailangan sunduin si Peanut?’ ‘Eh mom two years na siya sa inyo, baka naman pwede na namin masundo na?’ Yun pala nakababad na sa akin yung apo ako. Hahaha! I don’t know what will happen. What’s sure is that I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, besides being a very excited grandma-to-be, this time also feels like a new chapter in her life because she’s back to being a citizen after more than two decades as a public servant.

“I’m enjoying life,” she said. “So far, I’m enjoying myself. I’m enjoying my time for myself after so many years.”

Like many of us, the COVID is the main reason that is holding her back from doing more. She wishes to travel and vlog more. She started her own YouTube channel over the pandemic and it currently has more than 300,000 subscribers. Nevertheless, she’s grateful because she “definitely has more time for her family.”

“At least, naasikaso ko rin yung bahay, naasikaso kung yung mga anak ko, ang dami kong na-e-entertain at nagagawa na pang personal,” she added.

Vilma, who’s been considered a “role model” for showbiz personalities who plan to venture into politics, is not ruling out the possibility of returning to public office in the future. It’s now part of her system.

“I always watch the news and I need to know the current events and the problems happening around us, especially when it comes to our economy. Hindi ko na matatanggal ‘yun sa akin. Involved na ako dun, like pag mahal ng mga bilihin ngayon, pag mahal ng asukal, gasolina,” she said.

“I’m affected maybe because nasa puso ko na ang pagiging public servant. Sometimes, I would think, sana ganito, hahaha! Pero limitado ako because I’m an ordinary citizen. I’m a private citizen now.”

What’s more certain is that the multi-awarded actress — also called Star for All Seasons in the industry — is entertaining plans of a showbiz comeback.

“I’m excited. I’m having some meetings kung ano yung balik ko sa (how I will return to) show business. Ayoko muna magsalita unless something is final. I’m excited to do films, too. Or to do a TV show or to do more TV ads,” said Vilma, whose last film was Everything About Her in 2016.

Photos from Vilma Santos and Jessy Mendiola’s Instagram accounts The veteran star’s eldest son Luis and his wife Jessy are expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, Vilma was asked about her advice to Jane de Leon, the new Darna, amid some online bashers questioning her worthiness to play the iconic Pinay superhero.

Vilma had portrayed Darna multiple times in such movies as Lipad, Darna, Lipad, Darna and the Giants, Darna vs. the Planet Women and Darna at Ding. And her tips could well be applicable to anyone hoping to succeed in showbiz in this age of social media.

“Alam mo kasi ang mahirap lang ngayong usong-uso ang bashing di ba? Parang sa ngayon wala ka ng ginagawang maganda. Meron ka mang gawin na maganda, damn if you do, damn if you don’t. So, the best thing to do is to just do your best and prove them (critics) wrong. As long as you’ve done your best, I’m sure at the end of the day, you will be appreciated,” Vilma advised.

“With these bashers, wala ka naman gagawin ngayon na walang sasabihin na negative. But don’t focus on them. Focus on yourself and what you can still do to make the people who believe in you happy.

“I truly believe that there are more people who have faith in you than those who don’t. Focus on the people who believe in you and those who don’t, prove them wrong. And to our kababayan: With newcomers who are trying their best, let’s try to support them. The way I see it, Jane is determined, so, let’s give her a chance.”