'At least 'di pala siya baog': Jeric Raval on daughter AJ's rumored pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Action star Jeric Raval denied that his daughter AJ is pregnant.

In his recent interview with actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz, Jeric said AJ is currently shooting for her upcoming project for Viva.

“Sabi ko nga kay Bats (AJ), bakit kaya hindi mo sagutin? Sabi sa akin, ‘Nagsawa na ako sa kasasagot ‘Tay Eric, three months ago, four months ago',” he said.

“Sabi ko, 'Asan ka ba ngayon?' At sabi nga niya, nagso-shooting siya. Nasa Angeles sila ngayon, tinatapos niya ‘yung movie niya sa Viva,” he added.

He also said that it is okay with him once AJ gets pregnant.

“Hindi (s'ya buntis). E bakit siya nagshu-shooting? Saka kung buntis, e, 'di mabuti, at least hindi pala siya baog,” Jeric said, laughing.

AJ recently dismissed pregnancy rumors by going live on Instagram.

In the live video, AJ was seen being attended by her hairstylist while she's on the set of her new project "Us X Her."

It was seen that the camera angle was showing her body to prove that she has no baby bump.

“Shoutout sa inyong lahat! Huwag na kayong masyadong nagpapaniwala sa tsismis... Tsaka kahit anong gawing eksplanasyon, ‘yung mga galit lang naman ang maniniwala du’n,” AJ said. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

