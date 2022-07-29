AJ Raval dismisses pregnancy rumors by going live on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval dismissed pregnancy rumors by going live on Instagram.

In the live video, AJ was seen being attended by her hairstylist while she's on the set of her new project "Us X Her."

It was seen that the camera angle was showing her body to prove that she has no baby bump.

“Shoutout sa inyong lahat!” she said. “Huwag na kayong masyadong nagpapaniwala sa tsismis... Tsaka kahit anong gawing eksplanasyon, ‘yung mga galit lang naman ang maniniwala du’n,” AJ said.

AJ first denied her rumored pregnancy in a report on "Frontine Pilipinas."

She said that she contracted COVID-19 and not pregnancy that's why she's not part of a project.

Veteran showbiz columnist Crisy Fermin first reported that AJ is pregnant with her rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica.

