^

Entertainment

James Cameron may not direct last 'Avatar' movies

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 3:22pm
James Cameron may not direct last 'Avatar' movies
Sam Worthington in "Avatar"
20th Century Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker James Cameron has hinted that he may not be sitting on the director's chair for the final installments of his groundbreaking "Avatar" franchise.

The long-awaited sequel to his 2009's "Avatar" is set to be released this December, and a third film is already in production — and that may be the last time Cameron will be directing.

Cameron admitted to Empire magazine to finding the "Avatar" movies all-consuming, "I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over."

The "Titanic" director said that he had other projects in development "as exciting" as the "Avatar" films and wants to devote appropriate time for them as well.

But he assured that he is still not sure about stepping away from "Avatar" since production has yet to begin on the fourth and fifth movies, currently set for a 2026 and 2028 release dates.

"Movie four is a corker. It’s a m*********er. I actually hope I get to make it," Cameron shared. "But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Related: Disney unveils title, release date for 'Avatar 2'

The third movie was shot back-to-back with "Avatar: The Way of Water," which Cameron said revolves around themes important to him.

“Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas,” the director explained.

Cameron has not directed any film since the first "Avatar" as he was focused on developing its sequels. He passed "Alita: Battle Angel" to Robert Rodriguez but remained as writer and producer. He wrote and produced "Terminator: Dark Fate," and worked on several documentaries.

Apart from "Avatar" and "Titanic," Cameron is best known for the first two "Terminator" movies, "Aliens," and "The Abyss."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will follow Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri and the lengths they go through to keep their family, the Na'vi, and the planet Pandora safe.

Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return from the original movie, while newcomers include Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet — the latter collaborating with Cameron for the first time since "Titanic." The film premieres on December 16.

RELATED: 'Avatar 2' releases much-awaited trailer online

AVATAR

JAMES CAMERON

TITANIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Korina Sanchez hosts triple birthday celebration

Korina Sanchez hosts triple birthday celebration

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Last July 2, I was at an intimate dinner at the new halfway house of veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas in an exclusive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Twelve years since their Jewish-interfaith ceremony, Krista Ranillo and husband Niño Jefferson Lim once again tied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Twelve years since their Jewish-interfaith ceremony, Krista Ranillo and husband Niño Jefferson Lim once again tied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

By Jan Milo Severo | 28 minutes ago
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro has passed away. He was 52 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Be careful who you speak to: 'The Black Phone' review

Be careful who you speak to: 'The Black Phone' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Director Scott Derrickson returns to his horror roots with "The Black Phone," starring Ethan Hawke as a mysterious kidnapper...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol

Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon was in cloud nine upon learning that her friend Chantal Videla, now known as Chanty, made...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bale to play Batman again if Christopher Nolan directs

Christian Bale to play Batman again if Christopher Nolan directs

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
While promoting his new film "Thor: Love and Thunder," Christian Bale said that he would only play Batman again if it meant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with