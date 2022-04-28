^

Disney unveils title, release date for 'Avatar 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 4:01pm
Disney unveils title, release date for 'Avatar 2'
Sam Worthington in "Avatar"
20th Century Studios

MANILA, Philippines — At long last, the much-awaited sequel to the global blockbuster "Avatar" has been given an official title as well a release by Disney.

The studio announced the new film "Avatar: The Way of Water" during their recent presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with the present audience donning 3D glasses — an innovation that "Avatar" heavily utilized when it was produced and released.

Disney now oversees the "Avatar" movies after they acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, meaning they have control over other Fox franchises like "X-Men," "Fantastic Four," "Alien," and "Percy Jackon."

Related: Avatar is real and it's in Zhangjiajie

The teaser trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be played before screenings of Marvel's "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," as Disney also owns Marvel Studios.

There are also plans to release a remastered version of the original "Avatar" film in September as a way of promoting the sequel for its December 16 release.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is the first of four sequels, all of which will follow Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri and the lengths they go through to keep their family, the Na'vi, and the planet Pandora safe. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return from the original movie, while newcomers include Vin Diesel, MichelleYeoh and Kate Winslet.

To date, "Avatar" is the highest grossing film of all time, with a box office of over $2.8 billion (P146 billion) primarily due to its use of 3D technology, motion capture and extensive visual effects.

RELATED: Sam Worthington to shoot new movie in Philippines

