'Avatar 2' releases much-awaited trailer online

MANILA, Philippines — The teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water," sequel to the 2009 box office hit "Avatar," was finally released on social media, teasing fans about the return to Pandora.

The trailer showed even more of the vast beauty of the planet Pandora, home to the Na’vi and select humans that stayed following the events of the first film.

Blue was the prominent color of the trailer not just because of the Na'vi's physical features, but with overhead shots of acerulean ocean as well as interactions with whale-like creatures underwater. Also present throughout the trailer were a number of the Toruk, the huge flying creatures that the Na'vi have a pet-like bond with.

But seems like all is not peaceful on Pandora as military bases are populated once more, and Sam Worthington's Jake Sully must do what we can to protect his family and new home.

The trailer is mostly dialogue-free until the end when Sully says, "I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress," presumably to his onscreen partner Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, while a soft version of the "Avatar" score by James Newton Howard plays.

Joining the cast with Worthington and Saldana are Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet — her first collaboration with director James Cameron since "Titanic" — and returning actors Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

"Avatar" is currently the highest grossing film of all time, with a box office of over $2.8 billion (P146 billion), primarily due to its use of 3D technology, motion capture and extensive visual effects.

With the movie set over a decade after the previous film, released almost as long ago, audiences can expect another cinematic adventure on a grand scale.

