Olivia Rodrigo’s success, other milestones in 2022’s first half

There is proof everywhere. No pandemic, COVID-19 or something else can prevent the music biz from having a most remarkably productive and I must say enjoyable time. This was so during the first half of 2022 out here when we got a lot of exciting new products, streamed or downloaded millions of times. Think of those sexy Harana Boys. And it was so out there in the U.S. of A. where recordings notched several major successes.

Leading the pack is Olivia Rodrigo. She celebrated the first anniversary of the release of her debut album Sour last June 5. And what a year it had been for the talented 18-year-old Disney star who we are always proud to mention as half-Pinoy.

Sour has so far scored four hit singles, the huge selling Driver’s License, which got the ball rolling for Olivia’s trip to stardom, and follow-ups Déjà vu, Good 4 U and Traitor. It has also given Olivia some Grammys, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance as well as the Top 200 Album from Billboard.

Sour continues to sell big. In fact, it has not left the Top 10 albums tally these past 52 weeks. But the time has come for the dreaded sophomore curse. What will her next album be? Will it be as successful? etc., etc.

BTS of South Korea fulfilled the dream of every Asian musician by becoming one of the biggest selling boy bands of all time. And that is not just in Asia or the U.S., but totally globally. Proof is in Proof, which is the title of the group’s latest and sixth No. 1 charting album. All well and good.

But then the boys followed up Proof with a bomb, whose explosion was heard all over the world and which even sent stock markets into sudden drop. That is how important BTS is as a business entity. The bomb was the boys are taking a break from BTS to rest, to pursue solo ventures, to go into military service, maybe even to fall in love or whatever. And there was no mention of when they will be back!!! Waaaah!

Speaking of boy bands, my favorite boy band graduate was also in excellent form these past few months. Ex One Direction Harry Styles came out with a hit single, As It Was and an album Harry’s House to match. Both turned out to be critical and commercial successes. Important proofs that Harry has indeed grown in stature as a singer, songwriter and producer. As usual, Harry also put together a fantastic new wardrobe for his photo shots, promo appearances and performances.

With the success of Harry’s House already in the bag, fans, including me, are now, of course, eagerly looking forward to watching him on the big screen in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. I have a feeling this guy will also turn out to be a great actor.

Then there was the surprising success of the soundtrack of the animated Disney feature film, Encanto, thanks to the absolutely engaging track, We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Composed by the living legend himself Lin Manuel Miranda, the song was performed by an all-star ensemble from the cast of the picture.

I believe that aside from the fact that the Encanto soundtrack is such a happy, feel-good experience, its success was also due to the renewed interest that Latin music had been getting. I know Latin music has always been there but after the era of Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, it has sort of become specialized with occasional collabs. Remember Despacito? But these past months have seen the rise in worldwide popularity for the likes of Bad Bunny Rosalia, Maluma, Camila Cabello and others.

Hip-hop continues to do very well with big name releases like Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers from Kendrick Lamar and Honestly, Nevermind by Drake. While out there in the realm of country music, Morgan Wallen reigns supreme with Dangerous: The Double Album which has been the No. 1 seller in the country charts for over a year.