Cainta beauty wants to play empowered female roles

Stacey Gabriel, who considers acting her big love, says, ‘Being a part of Probinsyano was a thrill because I was able to play a police woman, a character in a traditionally male-dominated space.’

MANILA, Philippines — Stacey Gabriel is a personable and eloquent beauty from Cainta, Rizal. Her face may be familiar, especially to those who religiously tune in to FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. She had a stint in the Coco Martin-headlined action-drama series three years ago and took on the role of a woman in uniform, named Master Sergeant Tricia Almario.

A recent virtual chat with select members of the press revealed Stacey’s love for acting and humble beginnings in showbiz.

“I’m always drawn to empowered, impactful women characters, be it in film or television,” said the 5’5”-tall lady with dark brown eyes and hair of future projects she would like to do. “Being a part of Probinsyano was a thrill because I was able to play a police woman, a character in a traditionally male-dominated space. I would love to be a superhero of some sort.” Her goal in acting, added she, is to showcase the woman as a multi-faceted being. Stacey is excited about what the future holds for her.

When it comes to the art of essaying roles, she said that “acting is my big love. I have always been absolutely enamored by the craft. Entering showbiz has always been a dream of mine. (Acting) has been a passion since I was a little girl. I grew up a theater kid.”

Her passion for acting was nurtured by her ever-supportive mother.

“Even though my mom could barely make ends meet, she made sure that she had a budget to send me to acting workshops,” recalled Stacey. “She knew that would make me a more empathetic, compassionate human being, and I absolutely fell in love with the craft. Our deal was, ‘When you graduate high school, you can spread your wings and perhaps sign with an agency and have more liberty in terms of pursuing this dream.’ So as soon as I graduated high school, I took as many acting workshops as I could and (that) led me to a few potential managers, but ultimately, I signed with Viva.” She worked there for five years and found the experience an absolute thrill.

Stacey scored her first recurring role in La Luna Sangre of ABS-CBN and had a bit role as bridesmaid in a film. She has also appeared in such projects as Ipaglaban Mo and The Day After Valentine’s. These humble beginnings of Stacey in acting have made her appreciate the craft.

La Luna Sangre, said she, gave her the chance to work with 2013 Miss International Bea Rose Santiago and 2014 Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Universe Top 10 finalist MJ Lastimosa. Stacey shared that these Binibinis were the first people who planted the seed for her to give beauty pageants a try.

During that time, such a prospect was at the back of her mind because her heart was in acting. “I was determined to make my impact on this industry,” added the pageant fan.

Last year, people close to her encouraged Stacey to join a beauty tilt and she met Aces & Queens head Gerry Diaz. She attended a screening and eventually had her first Q&A training.

From entertainment, Stacey has begun to explore the world of pageantry as among this year’s Binibining Pilipinas candidates.

“The pageantry space is one that uplifts women and amplifies our voices,” said she, who welcomes any title come coronation night, but aims for the Intercontinental. Like all other beauty titles, it champions women with a vision and voice, “women who use their voice for something much greater than themselves,” concluded Stacey.