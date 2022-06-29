^

Callalily looking for new vocalist, slams Kean Cipriano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 8:54am
Callalily looking for new vocalist, slams Kean Cipriano
Filipino pop rock band Callalily as seen on the cover of their 2012 album, "Flower Power."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) band Lily, formerly known as Callalily, is now looking for a vocalist to replace Kean Cipriano after he left the band. 

In their official Facebook page, Lily is asking for suggestions for their next vocalist.

“HELP! Naghahanap kasi kami ng magandang name ng vocalist na papalit, yung tunog nag-sstay. Suggest kayo dali!” Lily wrote. 

In another post, it looks like that the band is throwing a jab against Kean. 

“Masakit iwanan pero mas masakit sabihin niyang di siya nag-grow pagkatapos ka niyang pakinabangan,” the band wrote. 

Kean recently revealed that he parted ways with his band of almost two decades. 

"Yeah, Callalilly is done," he said. 

"Callalily is done. I’m moving on, I’ve moved on, moving forward, and I wish them all the best," he added. 

Kean admitted that he and the band have not been okay for a few years now. 

"I mean, we’re okay na parang... I think in a group, magkakasama kayo for 17 years, marami na rin nangyari and I don’t think medyo matagal na rin kaming hindi okay so, alam mo 'yon, parang ibang chapter naman for us," he said.

RELATED: 'I wish them all the best': Kean Cipriano leaves Callalily after almost 20 years

