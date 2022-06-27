'I wish them all the best': Kean Cipriano leaves Callalily after almost 20 years

MANILA, Philippines — After almost two decades, singer Kean Cipriano revealed that he parted ways with his band Callalily.

In a report by PUSH, Kean said he wished his former band all the best.

"Yeah, Callalilly is done," he said.

"Callalily is done. I’m moving on, I’ve moved on, moving forward, and I wish them all the best," he added.

Kean admitted that the band has not been okay for a few years now.

"I mean, we’re okay na parang... I think in a group, magkakasama kayo for 17 years, marami na rin nangyari and I don’t think medyo matagal na rin kaming hindi okay so, alam mo 'yon, parang ibang chapter naman for us," he said.

He also shut down band reunion rumors for the coming years.

“Hindi na magbabalik 'yung dating Callalily," he said.

The band, meanwhile, changed its name to LILY Music, as seen in its Facebook account.

Callalily rose to fame in 2005 with their hits "Stars," "Magbalik" and "Take My Hand," to name a few.

Kean launched his own record label O/C Records in 2018 and released his debut solo album "Childlike" in May 2021.

