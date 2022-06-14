Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see that her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years of being apart.

In her Instagram account, Ruffa shared a TikTok video of the reunion.

"Trust in God’s perfect timing. It took patience and a whole lot of faith, but everything was worth the wait," Ruffa captioned the post.

Ruffa added that Lorin will vlog about their reunion journey with Yilmaz.

Lorin took to social media to post photos of her, Venice and Yilmaz.

"Family ties," she simply captioned the post.

Ruffa and Yilmaz announced their separation in a joint statement in 2007. Ruffa revealed that she suffered domestic violence in the hands of Yilmaz.

