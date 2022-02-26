

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 2:49pm





 
'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.
Twitter / Ruffa Guiterrez
 


ZAMBALES, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.


In her Twitter account, Ruffa said that their annulment was granted 10 years ago.




“On this day, ten years ago, my annulment was granted," Ruffa wrote.


“Thank you Facebook memories for making me remember," she added.


Ruffa also said that though their marriage did not work out, she has no regrets.




“What a bittersweet journey it has been. I now realize that not everyone is going to stay forever but I still have to keep on going and thank them for the life lessons that made me the woman I am today," she said.


“No regrets, just love,” she added.


Ruffa and Yilmaz announced their separation in a joint statement in 2007. Ruffa revealed that she suffered domestic violence in the hands of Yilmaz.


 










 









ANNULMENT
RUFFA GUITERREZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Kris Aquino gave her fans a detailed update on her current health status.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw













Piolo Pascual is now a sustainable hotelier







Piolo Pascual is now a sustainable hotelier



By MJ Marfori |
16 hours ago 


Do you ever wonder how rich our local celebrities are? 








Entertainment
fbtw













New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'







New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only a guest host for ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay"...








Entertainment
fbtw













'It&rsquo;s a boy': Kelley Day jokes after tagged 3rd third party in Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez alleged split







'It’s a boy': Kelley Day jokes after tagged 3rd third party in Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez alleged split



By Marane A. Plaza |
February 4, 2022 - 8:29am 


Beauty queen turned actress Kelley Day referenced her alleged third party involvement in a joke she posted on Instagram.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'







Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the news that the utensils he used in a small restaurant in Bulacan...








Entertainment
fbtw













Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon







Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


After tying the knot three months ago, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are finally having their honeymoon in...

 






Entertainment
fbtw













Bela Padilla's '366' film was supposed to star Liza Soberano







Bela Padilla's '366' film was supposed to star Liza Soberano



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla revealed that her directorial debut film "366" was supposed to star Liza Soberano.








Entertainment
fbtw













Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez







Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 hours ago 


A month after their rumored split, Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to a social media user who called...








Entertainment
fbtw













Gary, Regine and 9 other stars remain with ABS-CBN







Gary, Regine and 9 other stars remain with ABS-CBN



By Nathalie Tomada |
16 hours ago 


ABS-CBN continues to be the home network of Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Zanjoe Marudo, Erich Gonzales, Jake Cuenca,...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with