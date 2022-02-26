'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas

ZAMBALES, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.

In her Twitter account, Ruffa said that their annulment was granted 10 years ago.

“On this day, ten years ago, my annulment was granted," Ruffa wrote.

“Thank you Facebook memories for making me remember," she added.

Ruffa also said that though their marriage did not work out, she has no regrets.

What a bittersweet journey it has been. I now realize that not everyone is going to stay forever but I still have to keep on going and thank them for the life lessons that made me the woman I am today.

No regrets, just love. ????????????



“What a bittersweet journey it has been. I now realize that not everyone is going to stay forever but I still have to keep on going and thank them for the life lessons that made me the woman I am today," she said.

“No regrets, just love,” she added.

Ruffa and Yilmaz announced their separation in a joint statement in 2007. Ruffa revealed that she suffered domestic violence in the hands of Yilmaz.