'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 12:05pm
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces
Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre
MANILA, Philippines — A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernandez. 

In the past interview with TV host Boy Abunda, Moira talked about ending a relationship. 

“Usually, pag nag-end ang relationship, mahal pa rin naman ang isa't-isa, e. They both want to fight for each other but the other person's way is to let go and grow at his own and grow with God and the other one wants to stay and fight for what they have,” she said.  

“Both are valid pero hindi naman pwedeng dalawa 'yung way mo. Kahit may reason nga, kahit alam mo 'yung reason you have to separate ways, even that you know, masakit pa rin e. Dito nilalabas lahat ng galit niya, na kung mahirap mang magpaalam, mas mahirap magpatawad. Mahirap magpatawad ng mahal mo, mahirap magpatawad ng sarili,” she added.  

Moira was promoting her song “Paalam Patawad” in the interview. 

“There are times I wake up, playing everything I did wrong. It's really my notes to self that I really need to forgive myself, my past. A lot of people don't give people chances but everyone changes,” she said.  

She also said that it’s easier to go than to point things to your partner. 

“Mas madaling umalis kaysa i-point 'yung mga blind spots ng mga mahal natin sa buhay. Imbes na i-point natin 'yon at make this person feel na 'Hey I want to protect you, I want to love you.' Pag nasaktan tayo, aalis na lang tayo. Oftentimes we don't realize that hurting people hurt people,” she said. 

Moira and Jason announced earlier this week that they ended their relationship after three years of marriage. 

RELATED: 'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react over Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
