'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

MANILA, Philippines — After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s Showtime” if they will replace someone in the show.

At the digital media conference of Saridon yesterday, Philstar.com asked Vice who he wanted to return to the show apart from Anne and Jhong.

“Bumalik? Mukhang okay naman na kami,” Vice said, laughing.

“Okay na kami. Kasi 'pag may bumalik, natatakot ako na baka may mabawas,” he added.

Vice said he doesn’t want the noontime show family to be broken up as it is one of the reasons he survived the pandemic.

“Siyempre limited ang kakayahan ng management ng ABS-CBN so 'pag may bumalik baka may mabawas. Ayokong may mabawas sa ngayon kasi the family we have now in ‘It’s Showtime’ is so amazing,” he said.

“Ang laking bagay sa survival ko nitong pandemic. Ayokong may mawala sa kanila. So kung ito lang ang mayroon kami for now, okay na 'to. Kung may bumalik at ang kapalit ay may mababawas. I’d rather not,” he added.

