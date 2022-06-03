^

Entertainment

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 4:53pm
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback
Photo lifted from the Instagram account of Kapamilya host Vice Ganda.
@praybeytbenjamin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s Showtime” if they will replace someone in the show. 

At the digital media conference of Saridon yesterday, Philstar.com asked Vice who he wanted to return to the show apart from Anne and Jhong.  

“Bumalik? Mukhang okay naman na kami,” Vice said, laughing. 

“Okay na kami. Kasi 'pag may bumalik, natatakot ako na baka may mabawas,” he added. 

Vice said he doesn’t want the noontime show family to be broken up as it is one of the reasons he survived the pandemic. 

“Siyempre limited ang kakayahan ng management ng ABS-CBN so 'pag may bumalik baka may mabawas. Ayokong may mabawas sa ngayon kasi the family we have now in ‘It’s Showtime’ is so amazing,” he said. 

“Ang laking bagay sa survival ko nitong pandemic. Ayokong may mawala sa kanila. So kung ito lang ang mayroon kami for now, okay na 'to. Kung may bumalik at ang kapalit ay may mababawas. I’d rather not,” he added. 

Bayer Consumer Health Philippines features Vice in its latest campaign through Paracetamol + Propyphenazone + Caffeine (Saridon Triple Action) and Naproxen Sodium (Sarimax). The two pain relieving brands serve as a reminder how it’s "Better Sari than Sorry."

For fast headache relief, there’s Paracetamol + Propyphenazone + Caffeine (Saridon Triple Action) which starts to release in five minutes. It also has Caffeine which when combined with other analgesics like Paracetamol and Propyphenazone, makes the product have a greater analgesic effect. For long-lasting body pain and arthritis relief, there’s Naproxen Sodium (Sarimax) which provides up to 12 hours pain relief, All Day Strong with twice daily use. It is longer lasting than plain Ibuprofen and Paracetamol. 

RELATED: 'Wala na kaming inaasahang prangkisa': Vice Ganda says stars supporting Robredo not after ABS-CBN franchise renewal

SI VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

By Marane A. Plaza | 10 hours ago
Supermodel Kate Moss appeared to have watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's third concert performance in a row with British...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

By Marane A. Plaza | 7 minutes ago
Following Johnny Depp's much-celebrated win over the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 37 minutes ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization is set to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) to fund its existing campaigns on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

By Marane A. Plaza | 48 minutes ago
South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion views on Spotify...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists

Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
 With the Miss World-Philippines 2022 final show fast-approaching, the last of the fast track challenges have also been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with