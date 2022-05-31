^

Andrea Brillantes shares Siargao trip photos with boyfriend Ricci Rivero

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 7:43pm
Andrea Brillantes shares Siargao trip photos with boyfriend Ricci Rivero
Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
MANILA, Philippines — Teen actress Andrea Brillantes shared on Instagram several pictures from a recent trip to Siargao with her boyfriend Ricci Rivero.

The photo set sees Brillantes in a red-orange two-piece bikini, posing with a watermelon slice, as well as a photo of herself with Rivero behind a boodle feast. She also posted some group photos as they're aboard a boat with friends including actors Alex Diaz and Ashley Colet.

The actress captioned the post with "Life lately" with several beach-related emojis, and the hashtag "BangonSiargao." The hashtag is commonly used following Super Typhoon Odette hitting the tourist destination last December 2021.

Brillantes and Rivero also participated in a beach clean-up during their trip, accompanied by Diaz, Colet and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

On Rivero's birthday, Brillantes posted two images of the basketball player against the setting sun with a simple greeting, accompanied by emojiis. Rivero commented on the post, saying, "I love you!"

The two officially became a couple last April after Rivero's UP Fighting Maroons beat the FEU Tamaraws. He publicly proposed, asking Brillantes to be his girlfriend.

Brillantes responded in the affirmative by choosing a shirt that said "Yes." In a tweet later that evening, the actress said it was her first time attending a UAAP game.

The proposal caused a stir online, with several netizens pointing out that Brillantes had just previously made a fuss of a rumored relationship between her "Kadenang Ginto" co-stars Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz. 

