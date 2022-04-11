^

Entertainment

'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 11:21am
'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance
Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
Andrea Brillantes via Twitter, Ricci Rivero via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens had mixed reactions on the proposal of basketball player Ricci Rivero to actress Andrea Brillantes. 

Ricci proposed to Andrea in public after the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons defeated the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday. 

In the viral video on different social media sites, Ricci went to the scorer’s table, got the microphone and asked Andrea to be his girlfriend. 

“I just wanna ask Blythe to be my girlfriend?” the UP basketball star said. 

The Kapamilya actress, with two t-shirts to choose from in the background, responded by grabbing a shirt with the “Yes” text on it — officially starting the romantic relationship of the two. 

“Got two wins today! Taken,” Ricci wrote on his Twitter account. 

“First time kong manood ng UAAP di ko inaasahang magkaka-boyfriend pa ako. Grabe naman ‘yun Lord!” Andrea posted on social media. 

Here are some reactions from Twitter users about the proposal:  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The two were allegedly first spotted together at a night-out in BGC, Taguig in March.  

RELATEDPhotos of Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes spark dating rumors 

ANDREA BRILLANTES

RICCI RIVERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Vera revealed that she will join another pageant this y...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano 'level up' in relationship along with 'He's Into Her'

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano 'level up' in relationship along with 'He's Into Her'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Donny Pangilinan just declared his devotion to his onscreen partner Belle Mariano by saying that his "He's Into Her" (HIH)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Kada Umaga hosts share their favorite tag-init memories

Kada Umaga hosts share their favorite tag-init memories

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
Since its launch seven months ago, Net 25’s morning tele-magazine Kada Umaga has made 6 a.m. viewing an enjoyable ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why real-life couple Shin Min A & Kim Woo Bin aren&rsquo;t a romantic pair in Our Blues

Why real-life couple Shin Min A & Kim Woo Bin aren’t a romantic pair in Our Blues

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Real-life couple Shin Min A and Kim Woo Bin are starring for the first time in the same Korean drama Our Blues, but are paired...
Entertainment
fbtw
Omnibus K-drama Our Blues assembles star-studded cast

Omnibus K-drama Our Blues assembles star-studded cast

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Even before its April 9 premiere on Netflix, Our Blues was stirring up excitement among fans for assembling a cast of who’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
CODA brings back Both Sides Now

CODA brings back Both Sides Now

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
I fell in love with Both Sides Now the first time I heard it in 1968.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zephanie carries on musical journey with GMA

Zephanie carries on musical journey with GMA

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
She has the heart to entertain people and does it well with her soothing and powerful voice.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with