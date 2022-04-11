'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens had mixed reactions on the proposal of basketball player Ricci Rivero to actress Andrea Brillantes.

Ricci proposed to Andrea in public after the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons defeated the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In the viral video on different social media sites, Ricci went to the scorer’s table, got the microphone and asked Andrea to be his girlfriend.

“I just wanna ask Blythe to be my girlfriend?” the UP basketball star said.

The Kapamilya actress, with two t-shirts to choose from in the background, responded by grabbing a shirt with the “Yes” text on it — officially starting the romantic relationship of the two.

GOT TWO WINS TODAY! #UPFight || ????TAKEN? — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) April 9, 2022

“Got two wins today! Taken,” Ricci wrote on his Twitter account.

“First time kong manood ng UAAP di ko inaasahang magkaka-boyfriend pa ako. Grabe naman ‘yun Lord!” Andrea posted on social media.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users about the proposal:

congratulations ricci and andrea but what an actual fuck? how did blythe even fathom all of this? after she created so much drama, not even CLARIFY a thing and continued to put fire.... she dragged francine to the mud and even seth got blamed? and this is literally happening now? pic.twitter.com/eMWiycSJTC — ? (@h0ttits) April 9, 2022

funny to think how andrea made francine the bad one when the no malice picture of francine and seth came out tapos ngayon may ano pala sila ni ricci? wow — rics (@filipinagurl_) April 9, 2022

okay so... why would andrea play the "victim card" when the issues are all true that her and ricci? whyyyy??? pic.twitter.com/4xgiMrgrPx — clea ? (@JJEONKVNT) April 9, 2022

not ts related, but me after knowing andrea and ricci relationship after setting up chin&seth months ago pic.twitter.com/4ME2Rcpeu1 — ??kristine?????? (@treacheroustine) April 9, 2022

That was one of the cringiest proposal I've ever seen in my whole life, let's add at how emotionless Ricci are when Andrea said yes. Next time if you're trying to gain clout, find a better actor. https://t.co/P8tLoeTTDM — Ningning? ???? (@yyihsel) April 10, 2022

Ricci Rivero just proposed to Andrea Brillantes to be his girlfriend and she said, "YES"!



HOW TO BE YOU, BLYTHE?!!! pic.twitter.com/7CyfpfVOWT — A+ (@aplus16d) April 9, 2022

gago yung character development ni ricci ???????? walang deny deny dito vebs. asking andrea brillantes to be his gf in public is very matapang na decision so much, proud of you !! happy ako for you ???? — bebe ellioti ???? (@ellienotely) April 9, 2022

I somehow feel proud of ricci for not denying his relationship with Andrea. Take note: Andrea is his first girlfriend he introduced to the public. However, at the same time, I feel bad for Seth. I don't think he deserve all the hate he got before for simply protecting Andrea. — jax (@krystiinnnnn) April 9, 2022

ricci asked andrea to be his girlfriend and she said YES? *cringe* pic.twitter.com/dpuF5d0jpS — deib (@yangdeiwon) April 9, 2022

The two were allegedly first spotted together at a night-out in BGC, Taguig in March.

