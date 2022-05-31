'Not really interested': James Reid quashes dating rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer James Reid clarified that he is still single.

In his recent interview with Chris Trondsen of Pacific Rim Video Press, James said he has no interest of having a relationship right now because of work.

“Oh, we’re single, yes,” James said.

“I’m not really interested right now. I’ve been trying to stay single for as long as possible just because there’s a lot that I’m trying to do right now,” he added.

James is currently in the US to expand his music career. He attended the Gold Gala in Los Angeles and was featured in Press Play At Home episode in Grammy's online platforms.

“I got out of a four-year relationship so, you know, I’m just trying to do me, be happy being me for a while,” he said.

James' last relationship was with love team partner Nadine Lustre. They announced their breakup on January 2020.

Nadine is now dating businessman Christophe Barious.

