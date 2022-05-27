James Reid gets featured on Grammys' video series with song 'California Lovin''

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer James Reid saw his music career take a leap higher after he was featured on the Recording Academy's newest episode of its "Press Play At Home" video series.

The Recording Academy is the organization that dedicates and honors musical professionals and the body behind the prestigious Grammy Awards.

James performed the R&B song "California Lovin'" which he had written with fellow music artists Ken Nana and Darius Coleman.

The three-minute one-shot video sees James singing inside a bar as he is draped in warm white and blue lights, the camera constantly focusing on and circling him as he sings about a significant other and their special kind of relationship.

Throughout the video, some facts about James are shown like psychedelic funk being his favorite genre and that the first album he ever bought was Daft Punk's "Discovery" from 2001 , the album which had singles "One More Time" and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."

"California Lovin'" was one of the first songs James worked on when he went to Los Angeles in California, stepping away from acting and modeling in order to focus on his music career.

James co-founded his music label "Careless Music" in 2017 with Bret Jackson, which now handles artists like Luka, Massiah, and Jolianne, the dance group A-Team, and his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

Other artists that have been featured on "Press Play at Home" include K-pop groups BTS and SEVENTEEN, hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, and 5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings.

