FDCP launches streaming platform featuring classic films

MANILA, Philippines — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has launched its own streaming platform which will have hundreds of Filipino titles from classic local features to news reels.

The FDCP announced the launch of the FDCP Channel streaming platform to the Cannes Film Market while at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where it had recently launched the UniPhilippines program in a bid for more international distributors to carry more Filipino films in theaters abroad.

Some of the local filmmakers who will be highlighted on the platform are venerated directors like Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal, and active directors like Brillante Mendoza, Chito Rono, and Kidlat Tahimik.

The platform was initially used at the 2020 Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the FDCP began using it more for their own events as the economy opened up further.

The FDCP Channel streaming platform will have a free basic access service where short films, panel discussions, and special events can be viewed.

A monthly subscription worth P99 opens up services to local and international films. The platform will also allow for event access to streamed special events, either free or paid.

