FDCP launches program to intensify global distribution of Filipino films

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 2:24pm
FDCP Technical Advisor Agathe Vinson (L), FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño (C), and UniPhilippines Program Manager Jo Andrew Torlao (R)
Film Development Council of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has launched its UniPhilippines program in a bid for more distributors to carry more Filipino films in international theaters.

The UniPhilippines program aims to increase the distribution of Filipino movies and marketing possibilities across both traditional and alternative global platforms. The program will also attempt to make Filipino films attractive to international buyers through partnerships and incentive programs.

“We believe that providing incentives is really important and as hard and challenging as it is right now to distribute Filipino films to the world," said FDCP chaiperson Liza Diño, who is currently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. "We want to amplify and provide support for those who are taking the chance on Filipino films."

Diño also expressed the FDCP's commitment to supporting Filipino films and find more audiences through the program's Distribution Fund.

This Distribution Fund is a selective and non-recoupable fund program of up to $8,000 (P418,000), open for the international distribution of feature films and open all year-round. 

The FDCP recently launched the ASEAN Co-Production Fund, which provides grants of up to $150,000 (P7.8 million) to feature films from within the region, and the CreatePHFilms production fund worth $600,000 (P31.3 million) that supports local films from script creation until its wide distribution.

FDCP

FILIPINO FILMS
