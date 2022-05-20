^

Arjo Atayde to continue showbiz career after winning elections

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 3:32pm
Arjo Atayde to continue showbiz career after winning elections
Arjo Atayde
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde has no plans of leaving showbiz after winning the elections as the Quezon Cuty 1st district congressman. 

In a report by Push, Arjo said he just finished shooting “Cattleya Killer” after the campaign period. 

“Actually, kakatapos ko lang rin po mag shoot for ‘Cattleya Killer’ right before the campaign, but I won’t be stopping showbiz,” Arjo said. 

Arjo said he will prioritize his political career but will not go away from the limelight of showbiz. 

“Iyan ang aking hanapbuhay. So, I can’t stop that. Of course, I have to prioritize specially this one (public service) but of course hindi na mawawala sa akin ang pag-aartista,” he said. 

“Kasi that’s one thing [that] I love to do the most and at the same time, make a living. Andon ang hanapbuhay ko,” he added. 

When asked why he slimmed down, Arjo said he needed it for the role in “Cattleya Killer.”

“To be honest sa campaign sa sobrang daming schedule, parang intermittent fasting. [Unconsciously] nagkakaroon kami ng late lunch, late dinner. Kailangan rin ako magpa-payat for ‘Cattleya’ so sakto sinadya ko na rin talaga siya for the role para mag-iba ang itsura ko. Kasi for me it’s required for the role also,” he said. 

