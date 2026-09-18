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Sports

Zoleta, Sanosa lead soft tennis to breakthrough Asian Games feat

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 8:16pm
Zoleta, Sanosa lead soft tennis to breakthrough Asian Games feat

NAGOYA, Japan — Before the 2026 Asian Games could formally open, Team Philippines already has a medal.

Women power delivered it.

Bannered by Bien Zoleta and Christy Sanosa, the women's soft tennis squad assured Team Philippines a podium finish in the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad, barging into the semifinals Friday at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

It is a breakthrough, long years in the making.

Never since soft tennis became a medal sport in the 1998 Bangkok Asiad had the Philippines won a medal. On the eve of the Nagoya Games opening ceremonies, the drought ended.

The Nationals made the semis by punching a 2-1 win-loss record in the group play.

They opened with a statement against Mongolia, with Zoleta and Princess Catindig winning their doubles match to set the tone. Inspired by the doubles pair, Sanosa blasted her singles rival to complete the 3-0 sweep.

They followed it up with a gritty 2-1 win over Thailand before being stopped by powerhouse Chinese-Taipei, 0-3.

The 2-1 card put the Philippines at second in Group B behind Chinese-Taipei and into the semis — and with it, an automatic bronze as there is no playoff for third in soft tennis.

The men's team couldn’t keep up with the women and bowed to fancied Korea in the quarterfinals.

For Zoleta and her teammates, waiting in the semifinals is world champion and reigning Asian Games champion Japan, which topped Group A.

ASIAN GAMES

SOFT TENNIS
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