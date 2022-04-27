AJ Raval happy for Christine Bermas for replacing her in 'Scorpio Nights'

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval clarified that she didn’t turn down the role for the upcoming film “Scorpio Nights” but the production of the film got delayed.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of "VivaMax Summer To The Max" yesterday, AJ said the planning of the “Scorpio Nights” began as early as her launching of the movie “Pag Laki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.”

“Yung ‘Scorpio Nights’ kasabay kasi ng 'Pornstar.' Siguro kung nagawa ng mas maaga 'yung ‘Scorpio Nights,’ like December natapos na, sa akin 'yon. Kaya lang parang late na,” she said.

Nevertheless, AJ said she’s happy that Christine Bermas got the role.

“Masaya ko para sa kanya. Siguro 'yung 'Scorpio Nights' hindi talaga para sa akin. Para talaga siya kay Christine. May mga nagawa naman na kong films before na nag-hit, siguro ito para talaga sa kanya,” she said.

AJ said that she wanted to work with father Jeric Raval now that she will lie low in doing sexy films and do more action films.

“Dream role ko talaga action. Kasi 'di ba iniidolo natin 'yung mga parents natin, idol ko 'yung tatay ko. Actually dream ko din talaga siya na makatrabaho,” she said.

When asked if there’s an offer for them to do an action film, AJ said: “Mayroon kay Direk Roman. Pero wala pang date 'yung shoot.”

Also coming soon on Vivamax is a remake of a Tito, Vic and Joey comedy classic, “Working Boys,” this time starring a new gang of crazies: Mikoy Morales, McCoy De Leon, Andrew Muhlach, and Jerald Napoles.

Other titles coming your way on Vivamax: “Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal” (Kylie Verzosa, Zanjoe Marudo, Cara Gonzales), “Babaylan” (Jennifer Lee, Marco Gallo); “Live Scream” (Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos); “Adik Sa’yo” (Cindy Miranda, JM De Guzman); “Seoulmeyt” (Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles); “Baby Boy, Baby Girl” (Heaven Peralejo, Kiko Estrada); “Tondo Prince” (Jerald Napoles); “Rooftop” (Ryza Cenon, Marco Gumabao, Ella Cruz, Rhen Escaño, Marco Gallo, Andrew Muhlach).

