Kylie Verzosa: My heart is getting better every day

Kylie has displayed her professionalism as an actress to the best that she could amid her recent breakup with actor-boyfriend Jake Cuenca.

Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa is grieving. She was at a loss in answering a few questions when she recently faced the entertainment writers for the press conference of her film with Zanjoe Marudo, Ikaw Lang ang Mahal.

She skipped questions about her recent breakup with her erstwhile actor-boyfriend, Jake Cuenca. Pressed on why she broke down in the noontime program, It’s Showtime, on ABS-CBN, Kylie politely pleaded to the entertainment press not to ask her about it.

“Mahirap kasing i-explain,” Kylie reasoned out. “Kung pwede lang sana huwag niyo na lang pong tanungin. Gusto ko lang mag-focus sa movie ngayon.”

At one point, Kylie even retreated to Zanjoe for help and asked, “Ano nga ba ang question?” Understandably, she could hardly focus.

Last Saturday, Jake confirmed through his Instagram post that it was finally over between him and Kylie. That they both decided to end their three-year relationship.

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value,” Jake said. “This past three years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart, but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways.”

Jake emphasized they broke up without bitterness or anger to be able to look back on the good memories they created when they were still together. “With no bitterness, no anger, no regrets, only the good memories, that’s what I will be holding on to.”

Jake assured Kylie he will still be around to support her. “In so many ways, I feel part of your journey and I will always pray for your success. I’m happy we were able to finish this chapter of our lives the same way we started it. Holding hands as friends.”

Furthermore, Jake added that wherever Kylie is, he will still be sending her “love and positivity.”

Without saying “I love you,” Jake simply ended his post with: “Know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I’ll see you around Kylie.”

The film Ikaw Lang ang Mahal, megged by Richard Somes, marks Kylie’s first team-up with Zanjoe Marudo. Yet, their undeniable chemistry oozes even just from the trailer.

The day before that, last Friday, Kylie displayed her professionalism as an actress to the best that she could. It was the first face-to-face press conference media conference of Viva Films for its forthcoming Vivamax release, Ikaw Lang ang Mahal. She arrived on time, very pretty on her lilac dress that revealed her lean — too lean, in fact — figure.

Admittedly, Ikaw Lang ang Mahal was told by Kylie to herself, not to anyone romantically. “My heart is getting better every day,” she smilingly said.

The film, megged by Richard Somes, marks Kylie’s first team-up with Zanjoe. Yet, their undeniable chemistry oozes even just from the trailer.

“For every film na ginagawa mo, may matututunan ka talaga sa sarili mo,” Kylie shared. “When I first read the script, I already fell in love with the story right away. Mahal ko na ang character. May natutunan na ako agad.”

Zanjoe reunites with his erstwhile director, Richard Somes, who first handled him in Shake, Rattle and Roll, 13 (2011) in the episode, Tamawo. Even before he got hold of the script, Zanjoe immediately gave his nod to the project.

“Kahit hindi ko pa nababasa ang script, aaminin ko, na-excite ako agad ng malaman kong si Kylie,” Zanjoe admitted. “Bihira akong may maka-trabaho na halos pantay lang sa height ko.

“We had script reading with direk Richard and binantayan niya kami paano kami magde-deliver ng lines ni Kylie,” Zanjoe offered. “Kaya naging madali para sa amin kung saan namin dadalhin ang mga eksena at characters namin.”

“We were both excited with our scenes. Natutulog kami tapos nag-hike kami sa bundok. Kylie and I protected ourselves. Kampante kami sa mga scenes naming na sexy kasi alam naming hindi kami pababayaan ni direk.”

Direk Richard cannot be any more pleased with his lead actors, his best discovery about this project.

“They’re one of the very best actors I’ve worked with,” direk Richard said about Kylie and Zanjoe. “It took us a very fine line how we worked around together, despite working in a very tight situation, with protocols, with pandemic and all.

“Aside from being workable characters, I was so surprised with the talents in terms of acting. I must say that I’m working really with brilliant actors and talents. It was my first time to work with Kylie. She was really a revelation. With Zanjoe, I was so astonished upon discovering how he grew to be a very, very formidable and serious actor.”

Also in the cast of Ikaw Lang ang Mahal are Joel Torre, Ronnie Lazaro, Lara Morena, Guji Lorenzana and Cara Gonzales. The original theme, Ikaw Lang ang Mahal, was recorded by Mark Carpio. Streaming starts May 20.