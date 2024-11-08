^

Headlines

Marcos signs laws strengthening territorial rights to the West Philippine Sea

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 11:04am
Marcos signs laws strengthening territorial rights to the West Philippine Sea
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act in Manila on Nov. 8, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, November 8, signed into law two measures that would give the country’s claim over the West Philippine Sea more teeth: the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act.   

The first law, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, would clearly define the Philippines’ territorial waters, aligning the law to the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).    

“This is essential in establishing the extent of our maritime jurisdiction and to ensure that our rights and duties as an archipelagic state are well-defined in order that all Filipinos can rightfully enjoy the riches of our seas,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing in Malacañan Palace. 

The law officially recognizes the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award, which junked China’s claim over the waters inside the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, which spans 200 nautical miles.  

This means that by law, government officials regardless of the administration would have to uphold the 2016 ruling. 

“Maintaining the primacy of the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award as our beacons in the maritime domain, the Philippines reaffirms its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in our waters. By defining and asserting our maritime zones, we project to the international community that we are staunchly committed to nurturing, cultivating and protecting our maritime domain,” Marcos said. 

While the country has widely used the term “West Philippine Sea”, it was only the late president Benigno Aquino III’s administrative order that mandated the term’s use by the government. 

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act now puts the name of the West Philippine Sea into the law.   

The second law, the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, defined which sea lanes and air routes can be legally taken in the country’s waters.  

In the law, there are three archipelagic sea lanes: two east-west routes and one north-south route: 

  • Sea Lane I: Philippine Sea - Balintang Channel - West Philippine Sea
  • Sea Lane II: Celebes Sea - Sibutu Passage - Sulu Sea - Cuyo East Pass - Mindoro Strait - West Philippine Sea 
  • Sea Lane III: Celebes Sea - Basilan Strait - Sulu Sea - Nasubata Channel - Balabac Strait - West Philippine Sea   

In a separate statement, Senate President Francis Escudero lauded the signing of the two bills. “The two laws will further strengthen our sovereignty and sovereign rights over our territorial waters and airspace. This is domestic law, on top of the 2016 arbitral ruling, that will bind executive officials and they cannot go against it,” he said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who was also present at today’s ceremonial signing, issued a similar statement. He added that the two laws would also impact the economy and food security. 

“By establishing clear boundaries and designating specific sea lanes, we strengthen our position under international law, safeguard our natural resources, and enhance our security in the West Philippine Sea and beyond,” he said.

The laws come amid ongoing tensions with China over the West Philippine Sea. Despite numerous diplomatic protests, China has continued its maritime expansion in Philippine waters. Chinese vessels frequently harass Philippine boats in the disputed waterways, regardless if the latter's boats are government-owned or civilian-owned. Filipino personnel have also been injured during these confrontations with Chinese vessels, with one instance of a Navy officer losing a finger. 

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte congratulates &lsquo;buddy&rsquo; Trump

Duterte congratulates ‘buddy’ Trump

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has congratulated Republican Donald Trump for winning a second presidential term in the US...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO prints car registration on bond paper

LTO prints car registration on bond paper

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has resorted to issuing certificates of registration printed on plain bond paper as the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Kamala gives defiant concession

Kamala gives defiant concession

12 hours ago
Donald Trump’s crushing presidential victory heralded a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
SUV with &lsquo;7&rsquo; plate linked to Gatchalians

SUV with ‘7’ plate linked to Gatchalians

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The luxury vehicle bearing the Senate protocol plate “7” that was flagged down along the EDSA bus lane is a vehicle...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos skipping APEC meet in Peru

Marcos skipping APEC meet in Peru

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is skipping the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru this month to prioritize local concerns...
Headlines
fbtw

AFP retakes island in mock combat as China’s navy watches

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
As Chinese warships and maritime militia vessels watched from a distance, various units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines engaged in interoperability exercises in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, simulating...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Life-threatening&rsquo; Marce makes Cagayan landfall

‘Life-threatening’ Marce makes Cagayan landfall

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Marce made landfall over Santa Ana in Cagayan yesterday afternoon, uprooting trees and sending building materials...
Headlines
fbtw
Enterprise-based education signed into law

Enterprise-based education signed into law

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday signed a landmark law promoting enterprise-based training, a measure that he said would address...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with