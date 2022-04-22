'Wag n'yo muna tanungin': Kylie Verzosa on alleged split with Jake Cuenca

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa remained silet on the real status of her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca.

During the press conference of her upcoming movie "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo today in Quezon City, Kylie was asked why she cried on a recent episode of "It's Showtime."

Kylie, however, refused to answer the question, asking for privacy from the media.

"Mahirap po kasing i-explain e. Tsaka kung okay lang po, sana huwag niyo na munang tanungin ngayon," she said.

"Gusto ko lang po sanang mag-focus sa movie ngayon pero sana po huwag niyo na munang tanungin," she added.

When asked for her status of her heart, however, Kylie responded: "It's getting better every day."

It can be recalled that Kylie turned emotional during the live episode of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" recently when the topic of separation came up.

Vice Ganda asked his co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid to give their two cents on the topic and later also asked Kylie.

Kylie, however, couldn't speak then cried and said "sorry."

Her co-judges Ruffa Gutierrez and Chie Filomeno as well as Vice Ganda hugged Kylie, asking why she cried.

“Na-touch lang ako,” Kylie answered.

Earlier this week, Kylie wrote a cryptic post in her Twitter account, fueling breakup rumors with Jake.

"Broken," Kylie wrote.

Directed by Richard Somes, "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" tells a story of Andrei (Zanjoe), a filmmaker who takes a trip to Sagada hoping to woo three national artists as a subject for his documentary.

He then meets Lira (Kylie), a best-selling author, who happens to be the niece of one of the artists that Andrei is trying to get in touch with. The two become close as Andrei asks for Lira’s help to meet the legendary artist. Andrei slowly falls for Lira and becomes more focused on being in love with her than achieving his plans for his documentary.

Set in the beautiful mountains of Sagada, the film premieres in VivaMax on May 20.

