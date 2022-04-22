^

Entertainment

'Wag n'yo muna tanungin': Kylie Verzosa on alleged split with Jake Cuenca

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 3:48pm
'Wag n'yo muna tanungin': Kylie Verzosa on alleged split with Jake Cuenca
Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa
Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa remained silet on the real status of her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca.

During the press conference of her upcoming movie "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo today in Quezon City, Kylie was asked why she cried on a recent episode of "It's Showtime."

Kylie, however, refused to answer the question, asking for privacy from the media.

"Mahirap po kasing i-explain e. Tsaka kung okay lang po, sana huwag niyo na munang tanungin ngayon," she said.

"Gusto ko lang po sanang mag-focus sa movie ngayon pero sana po huwag niyo na munang tanungin," she added.

When asked for her status of her heart, however, Kylie responded: "It's getting better every day." 

It can be recalled that Kylie turned emotional during the live episode of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" recently when the topic of separation came up.

Vice Ganda asked his co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid to give their two cents on the topic and later also asked Kylie.

Kylie, however, couldn't speak then cried and said "sorry."

Her co-judges Ruffa Gutierrez and Chie Filomeno as well as Vice Ganda hugged Kylie, asking why she cried.

“Na-touch lang ako,” Kylie answered.

Earlier this week, Kylie wrote a cryptic post in her Twitter account, fueling breakup rumors with Jake.

"Broken," Kylie wrote.

Directed by Richard Somes, "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" tells a story of Andrei (Zanjoe), a filmmaker who takes a trip to Sagada hoping to woo three national artists as a subject for his documentary.

He then meets Lira (Kylie), a best-selling author, who happens to be the niece of one of the artists that Andrei is trying to get in touch with. The two become close as Andrei asks for Lira’s help to meet the legendary artist. Andrei slowly falls for Lira and becomes more focused on being in love with her than achieving his plans for his documentary.

Set in the beautiful mountains of Sagada, the film premieres in VivaMax on May 20.

RELATED: Jake Cuenca to Kylie Verzosa amid breakup rumors: I will try to fix you

JAKE CUENCA

KYLIE VERZOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mocha Uson lambasts 'Four Sisters' co-star Toni Gonzaga over Malaca&ntilde;ang statement

Mocha Uson lambasts 'Four Sisters' co-star Toni Gonzaga over Malacañang statement

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sexy actress Mocha Uson criticized "Four Sisters and a Wedding" co-star Toni Gonzaga for her remarks that her favored presidential...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hans Montenegro's daughter joins Miss World Philippines 2022; full list of contestants

Hans Montenegro's daughter joins Miss World Philippines 2022; full list of contestants

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization extended its deadline for applications, to the 2022 pageant season until April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial vs ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial vs ex Amber Heard

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
Actor Johnny Depp was grilled about his drug and alcohol use and coarse...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial vs ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial vs ex Amber Heard

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
Actor Johnny Depp was grilled about his drug and alcohol use and coarse...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Scientist names new millipede species after Taylor Swift

Scientist names new millipede species after Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
A thousand cuts meets almost as much legs as three-time Grammy Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift inspired the name of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Camille Prats gave an update on her YouTube vlog about her family's new house as it nears completion.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: New 'Lightyear' trailer voiced by Chris Evans

WATCH: New 'Lightyear' trailer voiced by Chris Evans

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The trailer sees Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, marooned on a planet with several crew members from Star Command....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Sony has chosen to postpone the much-awaited sequel to their Oscar-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hannah Precillas bares her heartache in Sadly Falling

Hannah Precillas bares her heartache in Sadly Falling

By Bot Glorioso | 16 hours ago
It is said that you can turn your heartache into something beautiful. And in Hannah Precillas’ case, she pours out her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with