Adele reportedly changes creative team for postponed Las Vegas residency

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 5:43pm
Adele reportedly changes creative team for postponed Las Vegas residency
International singer Adele
Adele via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — British award-winning singer Adele is said to have replaced the creative team for her "Weekends With Adele" concert residency in Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, which previously made headlines for being postponed.

A source close to the production told The Telegraph that Adele had arguments with her longtime set designer Esmeralda Devlin and now wants a "completely redesigned show."

Expected to take Devlin's place is Kim Gavin, the artistic director of British group Take That, and the Rolling Stones’ upcoming anniversary tour production team Stufish.

The source added that Gavin and Stufish will “look after and develop a new show as everything from [Devlin's] show has been scrapped.”

Adele tearfully announced the postponement of her residency last January 20, a day before it was set to begin, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer also mentioned "delivery delays" as another reason for her canceled show.

The source likewise said that the new starting date may be set around the summertime.

Soon after Adele's announcement, reports relayed that the musician's falling-out with Devlin was the primary reason for the delay. The Grammy winner allegedly couldn't finish a rehearsal and was constantly on the phone with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

At a February 2022 episode of "The Graham Norton Show," Adele neither confirmed nor denied she and Paul were engaged, although she sported a large diamond ring. In the same show Adele assured that her concert residency would be "absolutely happening this year, 100 percent."

ADELE

LAS VEGAS
