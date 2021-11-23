Review: Adele marks new era with â€˜30â€™

Review: Adele marks new era with ‘30’

“30” is the first album the British singer has recorded since the collapse of her marriage, and the byproduct of her many sleepless nights as she grappled in keeping her life from falling apart.

MANILA, Philippines — Adele has just released her new album “30” and the entire world bears witness to her immense comeback.

The album, which features the previously released “Easy on Me,” hallmarks another groundbreaking collaboration with Greg Kurstin, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Tobias Jesso Jr.

“30” follows Adele’s third album “25,” which won the much coveted Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Grammys. Her single “Hello,” and perhaps Adele’s most popular song to date, which now has almost three billion streams worldwide, also won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Much has changed since Adele left the spotlight six years ago but like any true artist, the change was inevitable and needed for her to grow and go through another journey that would shape the strong woman that she is today. At 33, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has accomplished so much, and just when you thought the trajectory of her career couldn’t be any brighter, she proves that her music only gets better with maturity and authenticity.

"30" offers a glimpse into Adele’s elliptical, unspoken sadness.

With more than a decade in the music industry, people have come to know her as the queen of heartbreaks. She’s best known for that theme and she does it so well by expertly combining her soulful sound with her confessional pop songwriting style.

No one — old and new — sounds anything like Adele and that has worked in her favor. Being unique is one of the reasons why her music continues to break boundaries, but being able to speak her truth and inspire others is what truly makes her one of a kind. This, and many more, has what propelled Adele into the stratosphere as one of the most successful female artists of all time.

“30” is the first album the British singer has recorded since the collapse of her marriage, and the byproduct of her many sleepless nights as she grappled in keeping her life from falling apart. In one of her interviews, Adele revealed that there were no intense fights, screaming, or infidelities. Just a slow realization that she was no longer happy with her marriage.

Unlike most of her belted songs in “25,” Adele’s “30” has a newfound delicate tone that confirms the hard-won truths and veracity of the emotional devastation she’s been through in the last six years.

One night only

To mark the release of “30,” the superstar recently held a special concert in collaboration with CBS, taped at the iconic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The special one-night-only concert was attended by prominent names in Hollywood, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Melissa McCarthy, Lizzo, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake, Nicole Richie, Seth Rogen, James Corden, Selena Gomez, and even the legendary master chef Gordon Ramsay.

The event successfully drew 11.7 million viewers, surpassing the viewership of the 2021 Oscars. This was CBS’ most viewed entertainment special since the Oprah Winfrey bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Right after the show, the “Easy on Me” singer tweeted: “The most beautiful venue I’ve ever played. Thank you to everyone who made it possible. To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space.”

The pre-recorded private concert served as a listening party as Adele performed most of her new songs for the first time.The CBS broadcast version, however, offered something else at it alternated her between performances and a sit-down interview with Oprah, which almost felt like a two-hour therapy session where she discussed everything from the inspiration behind the album, her divorce, weight loss, to how “30” was her little attempt to explain to her son why her marriage didn’t work.

There was a special moment in the concert when Adele orchestrated a surprise proposal from a guy named Quentin to his girlfriend, Ashley, while serenading both of them with “Make You Feel My Love.” During that performance, Adele’s voice reverberated and took over emotions — a sweet reminder of the emotional impact she brings in every song and her ability to pull you right into the moment.

Despite the concert being star-studded alongside a no-holds-barred interview with Winfrey, what truly made the concert a milestone was when Adele acknowledged the presence of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who according to the singer, was his first time seeing her perform on stage. “It’s an absolute honor of my life, baby, to have you here tonight,” she proudly told the crowd while holding back tears.