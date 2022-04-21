^

Rob's ex Blac Chyna sues Kardashians for $100M

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 8:28am
The Kardashians
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' via Hayu / Released

MANILA, Philippines — For those still trying to keep up with the Kardashians, the family is currently in the middle of a multi-million defamation lawsuit filed by Rob Kardashian's ex-wife Blac Chyna.

Chyna, real name Angela White, was engaged to and have a 5-year-old daughter with Rob. She starred in their own reality show with her ex called "Rob & Chyna," which was a spin-off of the recently concluded "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The show only aired for a single season in 2016, as the couple broke up in the middle of the second season's filming.

The model and influencer is now suing the Kardashians for $100 million (P5.2 billion), with claims that the family ruined her television career. Broken down, $40 million are for loss of earning damages while the rest are for loss of future earning capacity damages.

Related: Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson 

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé and Kylie were present at a Los Angeles courtroom for jury selection and opening statements, and are all expected to take the stand and testify. Rob was not in attendance.

This issue goes all the way back to a 2017 defamation lawsuit where Chyna claimed Rob was abusive and his family was responsible for the pre-mature cancellation of their show. Among others claims filed were assault, battery and domestic violence.

Named in the lawsuit were Rob, Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and the remaining sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The Kardashians responded with their own lawsuit that alleged Chyna attacked Rob.

Michael G. Rhodes, attorney for the Kardashians, said that Chyna rejected an offer to settle, laying the stage for the trial to continue its 10-day run.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get 'married' in Las Vegas

