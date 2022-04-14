^

Entertainment

Hipon Girl plans to use Filipino language in Binibining Pilipinas Q&A segment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 6:42pm
Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.
Herlene Budol via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Harlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl, revealed that she will use Filipino language in the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas. 

In her Instagram account, Harlene posted a screen of a report saying she’s not ashamed that she is not fluent in English in the question and answer portion of the pageant should she be considered to be a finalist. 

“Nabasa ko lang po eto sa isang pageant group. Opo, indi ko po eto ikahihiya naiyak ako dahil sa english. but it doesnt mean hanggang dyan nalang si Hipon girl nyo. Hindi ko pipilitin ang mag-Ingles. Wikang Filipino po ang gagamitin ko,” she said. 

“This will inspire me to pursue my dreams. Hanggat may buhay may pag-asa! magkalat man ako o indi may Hipon mag tatak sa entablado!” she added. 

The viral comedienne also said that her heart is full with the support she’s getting in the upcoming pageant. 

“Sobra akong na touch sa mga magagandang comment nyo sa akin. Ngayon palang gusto ko mag pasalamat sa buong Hiponatics, KaBudol, KaSquammy, KaFreshness, Kainutz sa supporta nyo sa akin. Taas noo ko isisigaw Herlene Nicole Budol, 22, from Angono Rizal, Felepens!!” she said. 

Earlier this month, Harlene confirmed that she's joining the Binibining Pilipinas 2022. 

ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual saw Herlene training with the Kagandahang Flores beauty queen training camp.

According to the former "Wowowin" co-host, she joined the pageant to boost her confidence because she's a victim of bullying.

Recommended
