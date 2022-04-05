^

Entertainment

'Hipon Girl' to join Binibining Pilipinas, sorry for stealing kiss from Alden Richards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2022 | 10:30am
'Hipon Girl' to join Binibining Pilipinas, sorry for stealing kiss from Alden Richards
Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.
Herlene Budol via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol confirmed that she's joining the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas 2022. 

ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual saw Herlene training with the Kagandahang Flores beauty queen training camp.

According to the former "Wowowin" co-host, she joined the pageant to boost her confidence because she's a victim of bullying. 

"Dito na ako, reding-ready na po," Herlene said. 

 

 

"Gusto ko pong ma-boost 'yung confidence ko kasi dati po, e, nabu-bully ako,” she added.  

Herlene also said that she wanted to prove something to herself. 
 
“Gusto ko rin pong may mapatunayan ako sa sarili ko, para mas makilala ko din po at ma-improve ko ang sarili, kasi alam ko pong mas marami pa pong kulang sa akin,” she said.

"Willing naman po akong matuto every day, still learning every day po."

The comedienne is not new to beauty contests as she won Miss Angono back then. 

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. is set to crown new beauty queens such as Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Supranational, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International this year. 

Interested applicants who wish to be part of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 have until April 8 to send their application forms. 

Meanwhile, Herlene apologized to Alden Richards' fans after she stole a kiss from the actor. 

In her TikTok account, Herlene was seen screaming when she saw Alden then kissed him on the cheeks. 

"Alden, my god!" she said on the video. 

 

@herlene_budol Parang Manika si alden walang lait pogi ♥?#foryoupage #fyp #fyp? ? original sound - Herlene Nicole Budol

 

She was criticized for what she did, so she asked for forgiveness. 

"Sorry po (sa) mga nailang para (kay) (Alden) nag sorry po ako after at nag paalam din," she said in the comments section. 

RELATEDBinibining Pilipinas to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens

A BINIBINING PILIPINAS

HIPON GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Akala ko patay na ako': Ana Jalandoni admits losing confidence after traumatic experience from Kit Thompson

'Akala ko patay na ako': Ana Jalandoni admits losing confidence after traumatic experience from Kit Thompson

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Actress Ana Jalandoni recalled the physical assault she experienced from former boyfriend Kit Thompson last March 18.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Akala ko patay na ako': Ana Jalandoni admits losing confidence after traumatic experience from Kit Thompson

'Akala ko patay na ako': Ana Jalandoni admits losing confidence after traumatic experience from Kit Thompson

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Actress Ana Jalandoni recalled the physical assault she experienced from former boyfriend Kit Thompson last March 18.
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo Aquino confirms breakup with Trina Candaza

Carlo Aquino confirms breakup with Trina Candaza

By Marane A. Plaza | 23 hours ago
Actor Carlo Aquino finally confirmed his breakup from model Trina Condaza.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022
play

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022

1 day ago
Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022
play

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022

1 day ago
Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Harry Styles set to headline Coachella, releases new single

Harry Styles set to headline Coachella, releases new single

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Grammy-winning global superstar Harry Styles is set to headline the legendary Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Supermodel Marina Benipayo opens up about struggles as single mom, financial troubles in 'HER LegaZ'&nbsp;podcast

Supermodel Marina Benipayo opens up about struggles as single mom, financial troubles in 'HER LegaZ' podcast

By Michelline Espiritu Suarez | 1 hour ago
Put together two intelligent, determined, media-savvy women and the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs’ 50th anniversary,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bares Interview Challenge Q&A winners

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bares Interview Challenge Q&A winners

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Over the weekend, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization conducted the Interview Challenge, the last hurdle that...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Oscar-winning duo, Fil-Am singer became part of &lsquo;coolest fictional boy band&rsquo; from Turning Red

How Oscar-winning duo, Fil-Am singer became part of ‘coolest fictional boy band’ from Turning Red

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
The Oscar-winning tandem of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell is behind the music of the coolest (fictional)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anji Salvacion is finally living out her dream as artist

Anji Salvacion is finally living out her dream as artist

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Star Magic artist and Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 Housemate Top 2 Anji Salvacion has a lot to be thankful for.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with