'Hipon Girl' to join Binibining Pilipinas, sorry for stealing kiss from Alden Richards

Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol confirmed that she's joining the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual saw Herlene training with the Kagandahang Flores beauty queen training camp.

According to the former "Wowowin" co-host, she joined the pageant to boost her confidence because she's a victim of bullying.

"Dito na ako, reding-ready na po," Herlene said.

"Gusto ko pong ma-boost 'yung confidence ko kasi dati po, e, nabu-bully ako,” she added.

Herlene also said that she wanted to prove something to herself.



“Gusto ko rin pong may mapatunayan ako sa sarili ko, para mas makilala ko din po at ma-improve ko ang sarili, kasi alam ko pong mas marami pa pong kulang sa akin,” she said.

"Willing naman po akong matuto every day, still learning every day po."

The comedienne is not new to beauty contests as she won Miss Angono back then.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. is set to crown new beauty queens such as Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Supranational, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International this year.

Interested applicants who wish to be part of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 have until April 8 to send their application forms.

Meanwhile, Herlene apologized to Alden Richards' fans after she stole a kiss from the actor.

In her TikTok account, Herlene was seen screaming when she saw Alden then kissed him on the cheeks.

"Alden, my god!" she said on the video.

She was criticized for what she did, so she asked for forgiveness.

"Sorry po (sa) mga nailang para (kay) (Alden) nag sorry po ako after at nag paalam din," she said in the comments section.

