Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow; Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 poses for portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director Shamcey Supsup vowed that the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 in Mall of Asia Arena will be the grandest in three years since getting the franchise.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of TimeZone in Robinsons Place Manila on Thursday, Shamcey said she hopes that the COVID-19 cases will continue to decrease so they can accommodate more audiences.

“First of all, it’s going to be our biggest pageant ever because in the past two years, the first year we have no audience, the second year we have limited audience and then now finally, yung previous namin na plan na sa MOA Arena, on the third year siya mangyayari,” she said.

“We’re really happy and hopefully patuloy na yung pagbaba ng cases so we can accept more audiences. Talagang big pageant siya. Maraming pasabog,” she added.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow will be hosting the coronation night. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will be gracing the final show.

“And of course we invited three Miss Universe to host and one Miss Universe to judge, something na we can all look forward to,” Shamcey said.

“Siyempre pinaghandaan talaga namin. Sa moment na we can be back to normal, lahat ng two years na hindi naming naibigay, ibibigay namin this year,” she added.

Apart from the upcoming pageant, Shamcey said she’s busy campaigning for her ARTE party-list.

“It was a partnership from different organizations na into the arts. Nagkataon na I’m an architect. Kasama ko rin yung fashion pati mga photographers, everybody na into the arts. Gusto natin na magkaroon ng representation sa Congress,” she said.

