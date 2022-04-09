^

Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 4:01pm
Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow; Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 poses for portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel.
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director Shamcey Supsup vowed that the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 in Mall of Asia Arena will be the grandest in three years since getting the franchise. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of TimeZone in Robinsons Place Manila on Thursday, Shamcey said she hopes that the COVID-19 cases will continue to decrease so they can accommodate more audiences. 

“First of all, it’s going to be our biggest pageant ever because in the past two years, the first year we have no audience, the second year we have limited audience and then now finally, yung previous namin na plan na sa MOA Arena, on the third year siya mangyayari,” she said.  

“We’re really happy and hopefully patuloy na yung pagbaba ng cases so we can accept more audiences. Talagang big pageant siya. Maraming pasabog,” she added. 

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow will be hosting the coronation night. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will be gracing the final show.

“And of course we invited three Miss Universe to host and one Miss Universe to judge, something na we can all look forward to,” Shamcey said.  

“Siyempre pinaghandaan talaga namin. Sa moment na we can be back to normal, lahat ng two years na hindi naming naibigay, ibibigay namin this year,” she added.  

Apart from the upcoming pageant, Shamcey said she’s busy campaigning for her ARTE party-list. 

“It was a partnership from different organizations na into the arts. Nagkataon na I’m an architect. Kasama ko rin yung fashion pati mga photographers, everybody na into the arts. Gusto natin na magkaroon ng representation sa Congress,” she said. 

RELATED: Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Vera revealed that she will join another pageant this y...
Bela Padilla hopes to inspire co-actors to turn ideas into content

Bela Padilla hopes to inspire co-actors to turn ideas into content

By MJ Marfori | 21 hours ago
Many people think of an idea, conceptualize and visualize.
'Mas gusto kong maging artist': Oliver Aquino weighs in on indie, mainstream

'Mas gusto kong maging artist': Oliver Aquino weighs in on indie, mainstream

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Indie actor Oliver Aquino revealed that he will choose indie over mainstream because it tackles reality and social cause...
Jericho Rosales nominated for Best Actor at LA film festival

Jericho Rosales nominated for Best Actor at LA film festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is nominated in the Best Actor category in the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards. 
Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case

Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case

11 hours ago
A former dancer who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit against the US rapper, according to court...
Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June

Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The supposed digital concert of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis will now be going live at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre...
Will Smith banned from Oscars ceremonies for 10 years

Will Smith banned from Oscars ceremonies for 10 years

12 hours ago
Will Smith was banned on Friday from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world...
