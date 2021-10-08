Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for party-list representative.

According to reports, Shamcey will be a nominee in ARTE party-list.

She is the national director for the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

Another beauty queen, Michele Gumabao, will also run for party-list representative.

Reports said that she will be the second nominee on the MOCHA party-list next to controversial blogger Mocha Uson.

Michele filed her COC today to beat the deadline. She is a Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner-up and a volleyball star.