
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 5:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Michele Gumabao file COCs for party-list representatives
Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner up Shamsey Supsup 
GMA Network via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for party-list representative.



According to reports, Shamcey will be a nominee in ARTE party-list. 





She is the national director for the Miss Universe Philippines Organization. 



Another beauty queen, Michele Gumabao, will also run for party-list representative. 



 










 



Reports said that she will be the second nominee on the MOCHA party-list next to controversial blogger Mocha Uson.  



Michele filed her COC today to beat the deadline. She is a Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner-up and a volleyball star. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PARTY-LIST NOMINEES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kabahan na si Lovi Poe?': AJ Raval's 'getting-to-know stage' with Aljur Abrenica draws flak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kabahan na si Lovi Poe?': AJ Raval's 'getting-to-know stage' with Aljur Abrenica draws flak


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval found herself in the receiving end of criticism after photos of her with Aljur Abrenica getting cozy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After mall PDA, AJ Raval insists Aljur Abrenica just courting her
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After mall PDA, AJ Raval insists Aljur Abrenica just courting her


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After getting caught holding hands and on each other's arms while walking in a mall, AJ Raval clarified that she and fellow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arjo Atayde files COC for Quezon City congressman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arjo Atayde files COC for Quezon City congressman


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for Quezon City's first district congressman in the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is Axel Torres throwing shade at ex-girlfriend AJ Raval?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is Axel Torres throwing shade at ex-girlfriend AJ Raval?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Is Axel Torres throwing shade at ex-girlfriend AJ Raval? That was the question of social media users after Axel wrote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo, Madam Inutz join 'Pinoy Big Brother'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo, Madam Inutz join 'Pinoy Big Brother'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo is the latest celebrity to join “Pinoy Big Brother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music singer Barbie Almalbis gave tips to her fellow musicians on how to cope with the pandemic. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Magkaibigan kami ni Robin': Jeric Raval reacts to Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval rumored romance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Action star Jeric Raval reacted on Aljur Abrenica’s courtship to his daughter AJ Raval. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nasasaktan ako': Willie Revillame reaps praises for showing unfiled COC, dismay over dirty politics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame will not run for any position in the upcoming May 2022 elections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Optimum Star' Claudine Barretto, 'Superstar' Nora Aunor file COCs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Optimum Star' Claudine Barretto, 'Superstar' Nora Aunor file COCs


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Claudine Barretto filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for Olongapo councilor last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ely Buendia holds 1st online show with son
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ely Buendia holds 1st online show with son


                              

                                                                  By Leah  C. Salterio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new setup for Ely Buendia’s first solo concert this pandemic, Superproxies, is something he hasn’t experienced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with