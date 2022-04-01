Bianca Valerio to sue PR guy for alleged sexual assault

MANILA, Philippines — Events host Bianca Valerio revealed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a public relations practitioner in a private party last year.

In her Instagram account on Wednesday, Bianca said that the guy works for a mobile application.

“I had never seen, met, or heard of this man before that evening,” Bianca said.

“I am just so tired of putting on this happy face, lying to myself, pretending that nothing happened. It's almost like I'm saying to myself [that] I’m OK with what happened,” she added.

Bianca said that the PR guy offered her to take illegal drugs that night.

“I never asked you for anything that night. I never asked you to buy me a drink. I never asked you for wallet credits. I never asked you for a ride home. I never asked you for narcotics even if you and I [knew] all throughout that evening, again and again as you offered and you pushed. What did I say? ‘No, I'm OK',” she said.

“No means no. And no, it [does not] mean ‘please convince me.’ Because I was kind to you, you probably thought that it was OK to take advantage of me, to manipulate me, to isolate me, to physically hurt me, and to sexually assault me even if I kept begging you,” she added.

Bianca encouraged women to speak out.

“When I choose to stay silent, I become complicit [in] the crime. My silence strengthens the suffering. My silence helps no one. The only person who benefits from my shame and my silence is him. That ends today,” she said.

“How about we normalize speaking up against violence without having to look like we need to prove our innocence that we need to look like victims? Because you know by doing this, you are empowering other victims to come forward looking at the very least, you know, civilized with a dignity intact,” she added.

In her interview with “Sa Totoo Lang” on One PH on Thursday, Bianca said her lawyer is preparing a criminal case against the PR guy.

“Currently, my lawyers are preparing a case, we're gonna identify this predator at the right time. I know this is what everybody is concerned about but trust that it will happen at [the] right time,” Valerio said.

“Imagine every person who has turned a blind eye to every sexual predator, ‘di ba? But I think it is only right that we give the focus to the actual criminal… Let's not lose focus. One step at a time,” she added.