4 Miss Universe queens to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 5:26pm
4 Miss Universe queens to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow; Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 poses for portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel.
MUPH via Facebook; MUO / Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow will be hosting the coronation night of the 3rd Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

In a social media post, Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart intimated that reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will be gracing the final shows of both the Philippines and South Africa. The pageant venue is very memorable to former titleholder Iris because it was where she was crowned Miss Universe in 2016. The venue is equally memorable for Pia, too, because it is where she relinquished her title.

While not crowned here, Demi also has fond memories of the Philippines because this is where she, together with co-candidates from the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, had an extensive tour of our beautiful tourist destinations.

 

 

 

And when Sandhu visits the country in late April, she, too, will have her chance to go on a tour with her queen sisters.

With an all-queen lineup, the upcoming MUPH will surely be one grand coronation rite. Though this is not the first time that this has happened.

The first one to pull off an all-queen lineup of hosts was the Miss Earth 2019 pageant, when Miss Earth 2008 Karla Paula Henry, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Harrell, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong, and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco hosted the event.

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
