Dingdong Dantes returns to â€˜revitalizedâ€™ Family Feud

Dingdong Dantes returns to ‘revitalized’ Family Feud

Dingdong wears the game master’s hat again for the GMA 7’s Family Feud, in which family members get to bond together on national TV, answer survey questions and win cash prizes. ‘I welcome families every episode,’ says the Kapuso actor, ‘and then, I feel like a host (of a fun party) in my house. It’s a new experience every episode with eight interesting individuals.’

If an informal survey is conducted at this moment, among fans, on the Top Three talents that Dingdong Dantes possesses, it will yield dancing, acting and hosting as answers. This is true since viewers often see him on TV as a passionate actor and an engaging host — and a graceful dancer in special occasions.

Starting today at 5:45 p.m. before 24 Oras, Dingdong returns to the Family Feud stage as its game master and proves the fun facts above.

“When I had my briefing on the show’s mechanics, parang medyo kinakabahan nga ako na parang meron bang nag-iba dito (I got nervous a bit regarding some changes on how it would be run),” replied the Kapuso actor when asked about doing the show again after more than a decade in a virtual press conference via Zoom. The GMA 7’s version of Family Feud found its first host in Richard Gomez, who was temporarily replaced then by Dingdong, when the former decided to take a leave. “Siyempre, as game master, you master (all the aspects) of the game. Kailangan hindi ka na ngangapa, hindi ka magkamali, yun yung kaba na naramdaman ko nung unang ‘pag-tapak ko sa stage na yun.”

When he entered the studio and stepped on the Family Feud stage, with all the visual spectacles around him, Dingdong said that some past memories of the show came rushing back to him. “While we were getting started and doing the dry run, memories really came back and made me recall that (tuwing) ginagawa ko ito, nandito ako, parang umaapak ako dyan,” added he, “parang may mga bumabalik na movements, parang nauulit but this time, it will be different.” Such mental and muscle memory only shows that Dingdong is serious and at home with hosting.

Dingdong shared that he is impressed by the new look that the show now sports. “Unang-una ang ganda ng stage, it was different from the one we had before, ang ganda nung mga LED wall, tapos yung ilaw, hanep,” added he, “Talagang ‘Wow, Ibang klaseng game show’.”

Pre-pandemic, Family Feud would accommodate a large number of studio audiences. In the new normal, Dingdong said, it has 20 energetic members of the studio audience.

“Everything came back and that (hosting it again) became easy for me,” added Dingdong. “I imagine if I start from zero (from scratch), perhaps I will have a longer adjustment period, although di ko naman sinasabi na completely adjusted na ako.”

What he likes about being the game master of Family Feud is every episode promises a new experience for Dingdong.

“Hindi siya pareho bawat araw (It’s not always the same each day),” he said of running the show and dealing with contestants, who represent unique demographics. “So, imagine that I’m meeting eight individuals every episode. So, ganun katindi yung possibilities, ang daming possibilities (of having different studio players, that’s why my approach is not) one size fits all. It’s a new experience every episode with eight interesting individuals.”

Dingdong will carry on given the variety of hosting assignments he has taken on in his career. You know, from weekend variety shows, reality talent searches and reality shows, to drama documentary anthologies, beauty pageants and informative programs.

“Well, of course, if it’s infotainment, I’m very straight-forward, parang kung ano yung facts, talagang sasabihin mo lang siya (I just state the facts),” said Dingdong of the nuances in presenting a particular show. “Ito mas maihahambing ko ito nung, halimbawa, nag-SOP ako dati, the variety show (I can compare hosting Family Feud to doing SOP). When we are in a variety show, although we perform in it, (hosting it) seems close to who we are, sa aming tunay na pagkatao yun, meaning kami talaga yun. We’re not in a character.”

“Through this game show, Family Feud, makikita talaga nila kung sino ako behind the camera. That’s the plan, to make it as relaxed, kung ano talaga yung ngayon (like how I am doing this interview), nag-uusap tayo,” added he. “Siguro kung paano ako sa bahay. Yung stage parang bahay ko. I welcome families every episode and then, I’m like a host (holding a fun party) in my house, (I ask everyone like) ‘Kamusta ka? Eto may Family (Feud), laro tayo,’ very, very at home ang pakiramdam. When I’m in the show, I just imagine that I’m doing a Christmas party at home, kasi kapag Christmas party, may pa-games.”

Hands down, Family Feud’s charm lies in its entertainment value that members of two families come together to answer survey questions correctly and compete. Dingdong said the term family could also be applied to, let’s say, a group of friends and workmates, who, if one may add, share common interests, values and beliefs.

On national TV, studio players get to bond with each other and with Dingdong, too. That gives the contestants and the game master an unforgettable, fun experience.

“The bottom line is, it is very entertaining,” affirmed Dingdong, “plus the fact that contestants have the chance to bring home prizes, as well as those viewers at home (via a guess to win promo).” The studio players can win as much as P300,000, from Mondays to Fridays.

Aside from anticipating the possible answers to the surveys and rooting for contestants to win the game, viewers can look forward to the segment, in which Dingdong gets to show his dance moves and revisit his Abztract Dancers days.

“Araw-araw pinaghahandaan namin yung dance step na yan,” said he. “I’m not the only one dancing. Since it’s really fun, even the contestants will dance, too. Sasamahan ko silang sumayaw whether they will win or lose. Talagang enjoy. Other nationalities have their own ways of celebration. Of course, Pinoys love to dance when they celebrate something, right? So, it’s one thing that we will get to showcase as well.”

With that, the spur-of-the-moment survey is right that Dingdong’s another skill is dancing and he still has the flair for it.